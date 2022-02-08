The house took over a year to build. Hannah Puechmarin

Now, fans will have the chance to check out the house "for a weekend of family games and make-believe, in a home featuring Bluey and Bingo’s colourful bedroom, toy-packed playroom and lush backyard - complete with trampoline!", according to the listing.

From 8 am on February 15, the house will be available to book on Airbnb for a two-night stay from Feb 18 to 20 for one lucky family of two adults and two children, who must be residents of Australia, at just $20 for the two nights.

Nestled on a quiet, tree-lined street in one of Brisbane’s most picturesque neighbourhoods – the city which has inspired the show’s colourful backdrop - the house has been entirely customised to bring the cartoon experience to life, featuring quirky details Bluey fans will recognise from the Heeler family home in the show.

And by the sounds of the listing, you'll be immediately transported into the world of Bluey from the moment you step on the property, with the home featuring "familiar touches like the red letterbox, bone-adorned chimney and iconic bay window" featured on the series.

The house is an exact replica of the Heeler house. Hannah Puechmarin

"Inside, discover rooms re-imagined with a breezy Mid-century modern aesthetic coupled with playful pops of colour. The girls’ playroom, with its signature rainbow canopy, kiwi rug and numerous toys - including Bluey’s beloved Chattermax toy and Magic Xylophone - is the ultimate setting for creative play," the listing description read.

"Kids can stay overnight in Bluey and Bingo’s bedroom, snuggling down for sleepytime in two single beds beneath a custom stained-glass window, surrounded by colourful hanging lanterns, cloud cushions and, of course, a hand-crafted watermelon rug. Once the putdown’s done, and the kids are tucked up with Bingo’s floppy and Grey Dancer, parents can retreat to Bandit and Chilli’s airy and plant-filled master bedroom – complete with queen-sized bed, rattan furnishings and neutral tones."

The rental even includes an exclusive behind the scenes tour of the Ludo Studio - where Bluey is created, a Chinese takeaway feast in the lush backyard (don’t forget the spring rolls!), an afternoon decorating the Heeler’s famous duck cake where the whole family can test their culinary skills, as well as a puppet-making session featuring Bluey’s famous Bob Bilby character.

Airbnb Australia and New Zealand Manager Susan Wheedon said that the company were "delighted" to bringing the famous dog's home to life.

The house features Bluey and Bingo’s colourful bedroom. Hannah Puechmarin

“Like many parents with young children, I’ve been captivated by the adventures of Bluey and her family, which bring so much joy and quintessential Aussie humour to audiences across the globe,” Ms Wheedon said.

“We’re delighted to add Bluey, Bingo, Chilli and Bandit to our growing community of Airbnb Hosts. And while we have some incredible homes on Airbnb, there will be nothing quite like waking up in the Heeler house and getting to live and breathe in Bluey’s magical world for one wondrous weekend.”

For Bluey fans who happen to miss out on the rare opportunity, you still have the chance to be able to participate in a unique and interactive online experience hosted by Bluey composer Jazz D’Arcy, and children’s choreographer Cherie Lang.

Hosted live from Bluey's house, the whole family can participate in this fully interactive online workshop where guests will be dancing, singing and laughing as Jazz and Cherie recreate some of the most beloved songs and dance moves from the show - but you'll want to get in quick, as there are just ten spots available for each distinct timezone (Australian, US and UK).