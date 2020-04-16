There is nothing better than running yourself a hot bath and reading a good book to unwind and it appears that the Queen is also a fan of a bath - in fact, she has one every morning.

But, the Queen’s bath isn’t like your regular bath – she is said to like her baths to be exactly seven inches deep.

Yep, Her Majesty reportedly has a staff member run her a bath every morning at 8am and they will even measure the water to ensure that is precisely the right depth.

"Her maid will go into the adjoining bathroom to draw the bath, which has to be exactly the right temperature: tested with a wooden-cased thermometer, and no more than seven inches of water,” royal correspondent Brian Hoey wrote on Daily Mail.

We guess she has never had the problem of forgetting the water is running and overfilling the tub!