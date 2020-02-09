A series of cryptic posts seem to suggest Bindi Irwin has wed her love Chandler Powell in secret.
WATCH: Bindi Irwin reveals she will walk down the aisle with a koala
The posts, from mum Terri and partner Chandler Powell, all came in the space of 24 hours and Chandler’s in particular seemed to signal the nuptials were close.
Bindi originally shared a photograph of her and Chandler diving hand-in-hand.
She captioned the shot with a quote from J. Auterine that read “If peace flows like a river, may it flow into the ocean of our souls.”
Terri’s reply to the tweet from her daughter seemed to suggest the two had tied the knot.
“You are both so incredibly blessed. Enjoy each and every day of your happily ever after” she wrote.
Just a day previous, Chandler had given a hard hint that his wedding to Bindi was imminent.
“I’m marrying a mermaid” he gushed in reply to the same tweet.
Both Bindi and Chandler have shared a handful of other details about their special day, including their wedding venue.
Bindi has been taking wedding prep at pace, posting a teaser shot of her chosen dress just eight weeks after announcing her engagement.
In July, the 21-year-old conservationist announced that she's engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Chandler Powell.
Since Bindi is so close with her family, one thing she would have made absolutely sure of is that the wedding paid special tribute to her late father, Steve Irwin.
