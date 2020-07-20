The Irwins may be one of Australia’s most tight- knit families with unwavering support and love for one another throughout the years.
Now, as matriarch of the famous family, Terri, celebrates her birthday, daughter Bindi has penned a sweet tribute, proving that sentiment once again.
Marking Terri’s 56th birthday today, Bindi took to Instagram to pay tribute to her doting mum.
“Mama, You will always be my Sarah Connor,” Bindi wrote referencing the legendary character from the Terminator franchise who was the mother of John Connor and leader of the Resistance against the machines.
“Fiercely loyal, genuinely kind and a total badass! You were born with a purpose to change the world.
You’re my best friend and every day you show me what it means to be a woman warrior. I love you so much. Happy Birthday!❤️”
Terri was by Bindi's side on her wedding day.
We can't get enough of this throwback!
Bindi shared a series of snaps of her mum including a retro pic of Terri at the zoo and one from her recent wedding.
Bindi and new husband Chandler Powell recently wed in a secret, small ceremony at Australia Zoo just hours before the first coronavirus lockdown restrictions were enforced.
The news of their nuptials broke when Channel Seven obtained aerial photos of the couple being covered up by white umbrellas.
Bindi and Chandler tied the knot in secret.
Bindi confirmed the news not long after writing: "March 25th 2020. We held a small ceremony and I married my best friend. There are no words to describe the amount of love and light in my heart right now.
"We’ve planned this beautiful day for nearly a year and had to change everything, as we didn’t have guests at our wedding.
This was a very difficult decision but important to keep everyone safe. We wish all of our friends and family could have been there with us, however it’s lovely that we will be able to share photos and videos.”