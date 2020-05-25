Bindi Irwin has seemingly delighted fans by revealing exciting news while in isolation at Australia Zoo. Instagram/Australia Zoo

According to the Australia Zoo website, Terri created the “ripper range” as a way to support the animals living at the menagerie, while continuing her late husband Steve’s legacy.

“Whether you’re on an adventure or relaxing at home, these awesome easy fit garments are both stylish and comfortable!” the website states.

“Funds raised support the ongoing care of our @AustraliaZoo animals while we’re temporarily not open. Sending all our love,” Bindi added.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the 21-year-old wildlife conservationist proudly announced that her mother Terri has released a new “Crocodile Collection” clothing line. Instagram/Australia Zoo

In one of the photos, Bindi casts a cover-girl gaze as she models a black vest over a brown shirt, while another pic shows her donning a jacket version of the same vest.

Meanwhile, a follow-up snap shows mum Terri modelling a long-sleeved blue zippered shirt, which features a high collar and trademark Crocodile Collection logo.

The proud mum later took to her own Twitter account to share several snaps of Bindi modelling her favourite “snuggly” vest from the clothing range.

Enthusiastic fans were quick to take to Instagram to comment on the range, with one fan writing: “Love this family! Can’t wait to shop Terri’s collection!”

Another person stated: “I love that you guys model it yourselves! It shows you actually care and put time into your clothing.”

A third person added: “Absolutely BEAUTIFUL You are BOTH STUNNING Natural Beauties Bindi and Terry.”

All of the Crocodile Collection pieces, which range in price from $29.95 to $64.95, can be purchased online at the Australia Zoo gift shop.