As Bindi Irwin nears the very end of her pregnancy, rumours have been swirling that she may have already secretly given birth - but she's come out to squash those claims with a new announcement.

In a sweet Instagram post, Bindi has announced that her due date to give birth is in “about a week”, and also launched a new baby project she has been working on.

"With our due date about a week away and waiting for our baby girl to arrive, Chandler and I are proud to share a special project that we’ve been working on for months with our Australia Zoo team," she wrote.

"This limited edition Baby Wildlife Warrior range means so much to us, we hope you love it too!" she added.