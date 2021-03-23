The announcement included a series of photos, where both Bindi and her husband Chandler Powell were pictured, as well as snippets of what's featured in the new Baby Wildlife Warrior range.
The range includes baby clothes that have pictures of Australian wildlife printed on and wooden keepsakes with messages written on such as “Hello world, I’m new here”.
The post also shuts down the speculation that Bindi has already given birth, after it was fuelled by some unusual and out-of-character social media activity from the wildlife warrior.
Just recently, Bindi took to Instagram to share a "bump update" on her Instagram, captioning it: “Waiting for Baby Wildlife Warrior to arrive."
Eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice however that the photo may have been taken a month ago. The photo in question shows Chandler standing with Bindi, and also includes her mum Terri and younger brother Robert at Australia Zoo.
The giveaway seems to be that Chandler is wearing the exact same outfit as he was pictured wearing on February 19, down to his socks and wristwatch.
Fans were left even more suspicious, as two days later, Bindi posted another photo with Chandler and a red panda - conveniently covering her belly.
Both Bindi and Chandler have continued to post regular updates, despite the rumours, and are looking to welcome their baby girl very soon.