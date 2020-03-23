Watch: Bindi Irwin shares a video of Fiancé, Mum and brother at Australia Zoo

Their wedding plans may be on hold in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it seems Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell couldn’t wait to start a family!

“Our little family,” Chandler, 23, recently posted alongside of a picture of himself and fiancée Bindi, 21, cuddling up to their adorable Cavalier King Charles spaniel puppy.

At the beginning of the year, the engaged couple revealed they’ve named their fur baby ‘Piggy’.

“Our family is growing! Chandler and I are so happy to introduce you to our sweetheart Piggy,” Bindi posted on social media in January.

And while the pair are clearly besotted with their little furbaby, could it all be a practice run for a real bub?