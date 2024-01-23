Joel performing at Madison Square Garden on December 19, 2023. Getty

The release of his new song has been talked about since December 19 when he shared the news to an audience while he was performing a show at Madison Square Garden.

"I have good news. I have bad news. I’ll give you the bad news first. We don’t have anything new to play for you. The good news is you don’t have to sit through something you have no idea what it is. Although we’ve got a little something we’ve been working on you might hear sometime," he said.

Though there has been no confirmation as to whether or not "Turn the Lights Back On" is a one-off or if there will be more material to come, Joel has been open about the possibility in the past.

A few months following the release of his last solo song "All My Life" in 2007, Joel spoke to Billboard saying, “I’m not ruling out the possibility of writing songs again."

“I suppose if I had the motivation to write a song, I’m not gonna stop myself from doing it. I just haven’t felt the compulsion to write songs in pop form. I guess these days I just think of myself as a composer.”

Joel revealed the news of his new song across Instagram, TikTok and X. Getty

Joel teased the new song to TikTok which had fans getting very excited in the comment section.

"BILLY JOEL IS RELEASING A SINGLE IN MY LIFETIME," one said.

Another shared: "Oh my god I cried".

Another wrote: "BILLY JOEL DROPPING MUSIC IN MY LIFETIME IS WILD".

"Couldn’t be more excited! Hope a new album is coming too!" one said.

Joel won his first Grammy Award in 1978 for Record and Song of the Year for Just The Way You Are." Getty

Joel is one of the most influential artists of all time and has sold over 160 million albums across the globe.

Now 74, Joel has won five Grammy Awards over his career and has also received a Grammy Legend Award in 1991.

He is best known for his hit songs "Uptown Girl", "Vienna", "Piano Man", "We Didn't Start the Fire," and "New York State of Mind," however, his entire discography is widely popular, and has remained influential even to this day.