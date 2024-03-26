Big W

The 1964 Denim Company Women's Organic Cotton Blend Short Skirt - Bay Wash

$25 at Big W

Denim skirts are a very versatile addition to your wardrobe! Like denim jeans, you can match a denim skirt with just about any shirt - from black to red to long sleeve and short sleeve, blue denim goes with everything. You can pair it with boots or sandals and a nice blouse to dress up the look or a plain tee to keep it casual.

Key features:

Buttoned front.

Belt loops.

Four pockets.

Machine washable.

The 1964 Denim Company Women's Short Sleeve Denim Dress - White

$39 at Big W

Denim dresses are very in style right now. Get the look for less with this lovely white denim dress from Big W, perfect for styling with boots or strappy sandals and comfortable for all occasions.

Key features:

Collared neckline.

Two pockets plus two extra chest pockets.

Machine washable.

Tied waistband.

The 1964 Denim Company Women's Organic Cotton Wide Sleeve Dress - Reef Wash

$39 at Big W

If you want to stay on trend with the denim dress, why not try it in traditional blue denim? The reef wash colour is very chic and stylish but keeps it casual for everyday wear.

Key features:

Collared neckline.

Two pockets plus two extra chest pockets.

Machine washable.

Tied waistband.

Avella Women's Parachute Skirt - Sage Green

$25 at Big W

Need a unique skirt to add to your wardrobe? This urban-inspired style of skirt is very much in style right now! It is comfortable AND casual, making it perfect for those warmer days.

Key features:

Two side pockets.

Two utility pockets.

Split hems.

Parachute design.

Women's Print Quilted Crossbody Bag - Black

$12 at Big W

You can't go wrong with a stylish black crossbody for just $12. This quilted handbag is the perfect size for everyday errands with a top zip ensures your belongings are secure but easily accessible.

Key features:

Stylish chain-link strap.

Perfect size for day-to-day.

Zip fastening.

Quilted leather-look design.

Women's Ponte Jacket - Black

$30 at Big W

A cardigan is a necessity all year round. This black cardigan is the perfect light cover-up for those cooler days. You can also wear it as a bottom layer as it comes into the colder months!

Key features:

Button fastening.

Knit fabric.

Two side pockets.

Long sleeves.

Women's Cut Out Band Slide - Brown

$12 at Big W

These stunning cut out band slides are the perfect touch to your wardrobe. This style of show is VERY fashionable right now and many luxury fashion labels are joining in on the trend. The best thing you can do is get the look for less by shopping at Big W!

Key features:

Slip-on.

Textured sole.

Stylish.

Cut out band.

