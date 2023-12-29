Kickstart your holiday in Coffs Harbour with this iconic pitstop Supplied

The Big Things Route, NSW

Take in a number of Big Things by driving north of Sydney.

Start in the town of Kurri Kurri in the Hunter region to spy the 4.6-metre-high Big Kookaburra made by artist Chris Fussell. Perched in a park, it’s the perfect pitstop, and there’s also a great bakery for a fine vanilla slice just across the road.

This kookaburra is a laugh Supplied

Next, make your way to Tamworth, Australia’s home of country music, and take a gander at the Big Golden Guitar. It’s 12 metres tall and weighs half a tonne, and was officially opened by the legendary late, great Slim Dusty. Then, head towards the coast for what could be the most famous of Australia’s Big Things, the Big Banana in Coffs Harbour. You can spend a day here and there’s a fun park attached.

Join the band of tourist at this pitstop Supplied

Finish off the trip by driving up to Ballina to see The Big Prawn. The giant crustacean stands nine metres high! Try the real thing across the road at one of the seafood stores.

Fun for the whole family Supplied

The Big Lobster, SA

Speaking of crustaceans, on South Australia’s Limestone Coast is Larry the Lobster, a giant at 17 metres tall.

Made of steel and fibreglass, Larry has been wowing motorists since 1979. After the obligatory photo stop, you can feast on fish and chips in the lobster’s tail.

Make sure you visit everybody's favourite crustacean Getty Images

Getting tropical, QLD

Things get a little fruity on the Big Things path in Queensland! Located on the Sunshine Coast, the Big Pineapple is an icon. The 16-metre high structure is in many a family photo album, and rightly so.

The site is currently undergoing renewal with an expanding array of animals at the onsite zoo planned, as well as new events, including a craft beer and cider expo.

The Big Pineapple on the Sunshine Coast is a fruity favourite Supplied

Meanwhile, the 10-metre high Big Mango in Bowen continues to draw tourists. It’s located at the Bowen Visitor Information Centre. While you’re there, be sure to try the mango sorbet.

Treat your tastebuds to some delicious mango sorbet at this stop Supplied

Take a Seat, WA

Drive north of Perth and you can come across two unique big things.

In the seaside town of Lancelin, there’s the big beach chair, which you can climb upon for a photo opportunity. It’s also a relaxing perch to take in the sea breeze.

Pull up a chair just north of Perth Supplied

Meanwhile, when heading back to Perth, stop into Two Rocks for what remains of the 1980s Atlantis theme park. The giant limestone King Neptune is a great photo opportunity – you can sit on one of his hands, while his other hand holds a trident.

Supplied

The Big Wickets, TAS

Stumped to work out where to take your next holiday? We have the answer. Head to Westbury, a 25-minute drive west of Launceston, Tasmania to stand in front of the Big Wickets, which stand at six metres high.

The wickets commemorate star local cricketer Jack Badcock, one of the first Tasmanians to play Test cricket for Australia.

Try bowling a ball towards it, it’s a guaranteed ‘howzat!’

You'll be bowled out by this tourist attaction Supplied

Go Big, VIC

More on the sculptural side, be sure to check out the two beautiful Big Mallee Fowl roosts in Patchewollock in northwestern Victoria.

These corrugated iron works by artist Phil Rigg can be found in the old railway yards along Federation Street.

There's nothing foul about the scenery here Supplied

Meanwhile, a five-hour drive east, in the former goldrush town of Glenrowan, is a familiar sight to Aussie outlaw lovers.

The giant six-metre tall Ned Kelly statue stands with rifle in hand in the town where the last siege of the Kelly Gang and the deaths of three of its members occurred.

Go guns blazing with one of Australia's famous outlaws Supplied

Ewe-nique Pit Stop, NSW

If there’s one petrol station you must stop at on the drive from Canberra to Sydney it has to be the one where Rambo the Big Merino is displayed in Goulburn.

Measuring 15.2 metres high and 18 metres long, this unique 'big' attraction celebrates 'the Fine Wool Capital of the World'. There’s a permanent exhibition and a gift shop here, too.