Ingredients

Ground beef

Salt and pepper

Flour tortilla

Cheddar cheese

Lettuce

Sliced pickles

Diced onions

Fries

MAC SAUCE

1 cup mayonnaise

1 tbsp sweet pickle relish

2 tbsp yellow mustard

1 tsp white wine vinegar

1/2 tsp paprika

1/4 garlic powder

1 tsp onion powder

Method

1. Prepare your beef by portioning your amount into 2oz balls. One at a time, place the ball between two sheets of baking paper and flatten using a glass to create your patty shape.

2. Heat up a lightly oiled frypan over medium-high heat. Add patty and cook for about 6 minutes, or until browned. Turn over. Cook for a further 6 minutes, or until browned and cooked through. Remove.

3. Lay your tortilla on a flat surface and make a slice halfway up the centre. Working in quadrants, place a slice of cheese and the patty atop one quarter.

4. Combine your mac sauce ingredients in a bowl and place a dollop on the opposite quarter. Layer lettuce on top.

5. For a touch of fun, add a handful of fries on another quarter. Place pickle slices and diced onions on the remaining quarter. Season with salt.

6. Fold each quarter in half so that they stack on top of each other (see video for demonstration). Enjoy!