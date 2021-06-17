Mary originally revealed her dental transformation in another post earlier this week, uploading a photo that was taken about two months ago to share the beginning of her "smiling journey".

"All my life I would keep my mouth closed when I would smile. In every photo I have, my mouth is closed, even in my wedding, birthday, engagement photos. People always say to me smile, they assume I am unhappy," she penned.

"Never in my dreams would I think that a smile can change the way I feel and see myself. There are many types of smiles we give and share, but it is my new cheesy smile that has given me so much more confidence about myself."

Mary shared this photo with her daughter Martha to show her "smiling journey". Instagram

She added that all her life she has never smiled, and that she was told she needed to practice how to smile as she'd forgotten how to do it naturally.

"I thought to myself, how can I not know how to smile? Something so easy. Even my kids tell me. To relax when I smile. It’s all so new to me," she said.

Mary went on to thank Dr. Dee, a cosmetic dentist at Vogue Dental Studios, for her "gorgeous new smile" that has given her a huge self-confidence boost.

"I am forever grateful and cannot thank you enough for everything you have done for the new me," she wrote.

Like mother like daughter, Mary follows in the steps of Martha, who also had work done on her teeth a few years ago, after previewing a glimpse of herself on Married At First Sight.

According to the Dental Boutique website, Martha felt like she had a “missing tooth” in most of her footage on MAFS, and underwent a complete smile transformation to get her confidence back.

"Martha become very paranoid and insecure about her teeth and smile," the website said.

"Now, Martha feels sexy and confident since completing treatment."