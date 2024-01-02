Sonia Kruger will be taking a break from Big Brother Australia in 2024. Channel Seven

Whilst more viewers tuned in to watch the housemates battle it out on catch-up streaming service 7Plus, many longtime fans of the show tuned out early on in the season with only 152,000 overnight viewers in the five capital cities tuning in for the finale of season 15.

It's no huge surprise that Channel 7 has shelved the program for 2024 after fans slammed the format change from live to pre-recorded, as well as the dating show spin for the 2023 series.

The dating show spin for the 2023 season wasn't popular with fans of the franchise. Channel Seven

Insiders have hinted however that after taking a rest in 2024, Big Brother Australia may return to the live show format we all know and love in 2025, though TV Blackbox has reported that no formal decision has yet been made.

"It's certainly something we would consider going forward," show producer Rob McKnight previously told the publication in late 2022.