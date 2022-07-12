Reggie has again been crowned the winner of Big Brother! Seven

Upon the news that she had again been dubbed the winner of Big Brother 2022, Reggie couldn't hide her joy, saying: "I can't believe it Sonia! Thank you, thank you to everyone that voted for me and I hope I did you all proud!"

It comes after Big Brother viewers flocked to Sportbet, where many placed their bets on returning housemate Reggie to be victorious, with odds of $1.42 (correctly) indicating that she would be this year's winner.

As for the runners-up, Sportsbet also predicted that the two newbies would take out the second and third places respectively.

It's a welcome win for Australia's sweetheart Reggie, who went through some tough times after nabbing the $250,000 prize money on the reality series' third season.

Australia has picked their winner for 2022!

Just a year after her season of Big Brother, Reggie was diagnosed with a degenerative eye condition called retinitis pigmentosa and is now legally blind. "I've lost my peripheral vision and I’ve got 10 degrees of central vision left. I have no night vision," she said during The Daily Edition in 2016.

Reggie also suffered a stroke in 2017 as a result of a heart condition.

"They told me I have a hole in my heart. I was literally heartbroken. But it makes sense now, why I'm always so tired and unwell, and what caused my stroke last year," she divulged to Woman’s Day the following year.

Unfortunately, the health conditions extend past Reggie’s own, with her youngest son Lucas grappling with cystic fibrosis.

Congrats, Reggie!

Along with dealing with the financial aspects that come with these health conditions, Reggie was also financially burdened.

"I left everything and moved to Sydney. I couldn't get a job for about two years after the show because no one would take me seriously. I spent all the money I had left on rent…” Reggie told news.com.au’s Not Here To Make Friends podcast.

What’s more, after a man reportedly claimed to be a TV producer with the means to fund the pilot of a new travel show she was to star in, Reggie forked over $40,000 to the fraud.

"I thought it was legit. He said he didn't have money and asked to borrow five grand and another five grand and then it all snowballed," she told the podcast.

It's the second time Reggie has won Big Brother

It seems that viewers were pleased with the outcome, with many taking to social media to voice their joy over Reggie's second win.

One Twitter user wrote, "I remember watching Reggie’s first win when I was a little kid and now watching her win again…. Im crying."

Another added, "Congrats to Australia’s first two-time winner Reggie! You deserved it so so much"

Given how much she delighted the nation throughout her latest stint on Big Brother, we couldn't think of a more deserving winner.

Congrats, Reggie!