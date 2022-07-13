Reggie and her kids were ecstatic over the win! Supplied

Just a year after winning the third season of Big Brother, Reggie, now 48, was diagnosed with a degenerative eye condition called retinitis pigmentosa and is now legally blind.

"I've lost my peripheral vision and I’ve got 10 degrees of central vision left. I have no night vision," she said during The Daily Edition in 2016.

Reggie also suffered a stroke in 2017 as a result of a heart condition.

"They told me I have a hole in my heart. I was literally heartbroken. But it makes sense now, why I'm always so tired and unwell, and what caused my stroke last year," she divulged to Woman’s Day the following year.

And, unfortunately, the health conditions extend past Reggie’s own, with her youngest son Lucas grappling with cystic fibrosis.

Reggie first won Big Brother back in 2003. Getty

The mum-and-two has previously explained to Now To Love that the condition comes with daily physiotherapy and medication to help Lucas digest food and break down mucus from his lungs.

"It's mentally and physically draining on Lucas so I have to stay strong for him. It's a constant battle to try to get weight on him so he has to drink supplements and have a diet high in calories and fat. I hope he will live past the 37 years of the expected time,” she previously said.

As well as dealing the financial aspects that come with these health conditions, Reggie was also financially burdened.

"I left everything and moved to Sydney. I couldn't get a job for about two years after the show because no one would take me seriously. I spent all the money I had left on rent…” Reggie told news.com.au’s Not Here To Make Friends podcast.

What’s more, after a man reportedly claimed to be a TV producer with the means to fund the pilot of a new travel show she was to star in, Reggie forked over $40,000 to the fraud.

Lucas was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis. Instagram

"I thought it was legit. He said he didn't have money and asked to borrow five grand and another five grand and then it all snowballed," she said.

Thankfully, things are now looking up for the popular reality star, who revealed to New Idea that she couldn't have been more proud to be announced the winner as her adoring family joined her on stage for the joyful news.

“They were so shocked, just like I was and they were really overwhelmed and. Little Lucas, he was trying not to cry," Reggie told New Idea.

“Australia has seen the kids grow up, it was just awesome for them to be there with me."

“This is going to be a deposit to try and get a home for me and my kids." Supplied

And while he didn't join her on stage, Reggie revealed that her new partner was supporting her as part of the live audience.

“He was sitting in the audience watching with his daughter. We all travelled here together and he came up on stage once it was all finished," she explained.

As for what she plans to spend the $250,000 prize money on this time around, Reggie said the cash would do wonders in providing for her tight-knit family.

“This is going to be a deposit to try and get a home for me and my kids and I think people really wanted to see that happen and make it happen,” she told WHO.

“And the whole way through the show, in the back of my mind was the kids. I had to do this for the kids - and it's paid off.”

Congratulations, Reggie!