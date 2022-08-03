Bethany Cordwell designed the bodysuit and earrings Beyoncé wore Beyonce/Instagram

Bethany hand cut 12,000 scales which were then sewn individually onto the bodysuit.

"The black and white scales are actually cut-up document folders that were all individually cut and individually sewn onto a bodysuit I created in that hypnotic pattern," she said.

Beyonce’s team found Bethany through an Instagram account that spotlights emerging designers. At first she didn’t believe she’d ever see Bey in the outfit but was over the moon when she did.

Bethany appeared on the Today show to discuss her designs Nine

"I had held my breath for a couple of months, hoping that it would make the final cut and I'm so thankful that it did."

At 26, Bethany is still early in her career but she’s already been featured in Vogue and Harper's Bazaar. Now with a superstar like Beyoncé modelling her work, the sky's the limit.

"To have this happen to me so young … it's incredibly exciting and unbelievable," Bethany said.

"I hope that more people are able to see my work."

Beyonce officially launched her album last week Getty

Bethany’s bodysuit has been used in an eye-catching promo shoot for Bey’s new album Renaissance.

The album itself has had a bumpy launch after being leaked two days before the official launch date.

Recently, Beyoncé announced she was going back to the recording booth to change an offensive lyric after Australian and UK fans called her out for using an ableist slur.

Renaissance is apparently the first instalment of a trilogy project.

