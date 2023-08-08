Fashion wardrobe staples and form fitting pieces are guaranteed Boohoo

Putting the spotlight on the staples that will complete your picture-perfect wardrobe, the boohoo Tall range brings together the fast fashion brands' most popular pieces, at an affordable price.

"Think easy-to-wear essentials and jersey basics you can rely on for layering or lazy days. Must-haves just got mainstream!" boohoo describes the collection.

Given the range is marketed as being suitable measurement-wise for women 5'7" (sidenote: since when was 5'7" classed as tall?) and over, we would suggest checking the individual measurement charts for items in your shopping cart before purchasing!

Stunning. Gorgeous. Wow. Pretty Little Thing

Adding some guaranteed length to existing favourites, the Pretty Little Thing Tall range has been specially designed for women who have a little extra height.

What we especially love is all the different sub-sections available under the 'Tall' banner including pants, bodysuits, denim, jeans, jumpsuits and playsuits, tops, coats & jackets, shorts, track pants, dresses, and even a dedicated 'basics' range.

These full length fits are the stuff of our dreams! Oh Polly

Wanna find that perfect fit?

Let us introduce you to the Oh Polly tall clothing range designed to take you from drab to fab with their selection of tall girl-friendly fits - including full-length bodysuits!

Created for women 5'9" and above, you'll be sure to find your next favourite outfits in no time, no matter the occasion!

The length on this range is the stuff of our dreams! ASOS

Say cya later to those award-hitting hems and hello to form-fitting fits guaranteed to make you feel like THAT girl.

Asos has designed its tall range with women 5'9" in mind, and has stacked it with an enviable collection of wardrobe staples, standout looks, and the investment pieces that you simply must have!

Next stop: checkout.

Topshop is renowned for their long length jeans The Iconic

Topshop (and it's tall range) may have shut up shop for all its Australian stores back in 2017, but the iconic British brand is still alive and well thanks to Aussie online fashion and lifestyle retailer The Iconic.

Boasting a range of well-fitting basics and fashion-forward pieces, you'll be in for a treat if you are 5'10" or taller!

It's a big, fat resounding YES from us.