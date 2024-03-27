Wine selectors

Regional wine plan

$223 at Wine Selectors

Named as one of 2021’s Trusted Brands in Australian Wine Subscriptions, Wine Selectors’ wines are hand-selected by an expert tasting panel across both big and boutique producers in the country. Choose from pre-selected subscriptions like organic, regional and Hunter Valley or customise your own pack.

Key features:

Three regional subscriptions: mixed, red and white

Delivery options per every four, six, eight, ten and twelve weeks

Experience wines from 500+ Australian wineries

Each box contains 12 bottles

Jimmy Brings

Alcohol delivery service

from $12/ bottle at Jimmy Brings

Unlike the traditional wine subscription, Jimmy Brings offers order to door delivery all within the hour. So, whether you are running low on stock mid-way through hosting, or surprise guests show for sunset drinks, Jimmy Brings will have your faves refrigerated and ready to drink to your door in a moments notice.

Key features:

30-minute average order delivery time

Operates across major capital cities and regional areas

Jimmy Brings Loyalty programs offers your 8th delivery (almost) free - just pay delivery

The Wine Collective

Connoisseur's collection

$270 at The Wine Collective

As a former subsidiary of Australia’s oldest wine club founded in 1946 The Wine Society, The Wine Collective know what they’re talking about. Offering an impressive range of over 9000 wines from small to medium-sized wine producers, you can choose from 11 expertly curated wine plans or make your own - with many coming with comprehensive winery profiles and tasting notes.

Key features:

Delivered every three months (January, April, July, October)

Available in red, white or mixed cases

Typical drinking window: 1-4 years

Just Wines

JW Cru subscription

$30 at Just Wines

Offering over 6000 Aussie wines, Just Wines’ JW Cru membership doesn’t skimp on quality while also giving you bang for your buck. Choose from over 18 subscription boxes such as Entertainers’ red & white mix or the varietal shiraz mix to be delivered to your door every two to three months.

Key features:

Redeem loyalty points

Save up to 30 per cent with membership plan

Free delivery on orders over $50

Explore exclusive wines and personalised services

90-day money-back guarantee

What is a wine subscription box?

Subscription services come in all shapes and sizes, but arguably the most deserving of your money is the trusty wine subscription. Depending on your budget and preference for the frequency of delivery, many wine subscription services offer monthly or quarterly paid programs. But the surprise doesn't stop there, with many services sourcing from a range of Australian wineries you are invited to explore a new drop with every box.