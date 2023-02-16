The best toasters to level up your kitchen with in 2023

SMEG

It's impossible to talk appliances without mentioning Smeg, the cult brand are famous for their retro style small appliances and it's not hard to see why. Although they're a bit of a splurge, they're clearly timeless.

Delonghi

Make a statement on the kitchen counter with this bold and bright toaster from Delonghi. It comes from their Icona Capitals collection inspired by architecture, landscapes and cities so will be a real talking piece of the room.

Russell Hobbs

Simple yet stunning this elegant toaster fits right in to the layout of your kitchen and looks timeless with stainless steel and a natural stone textured finish.

DeLonghi

As easy to use as it is stunning on the counter, consider it more of a piece of art than it is appliance, although it does get the job done.

Breville

Compact, convenient and easy to use with some added style for the most important room of the house. You can check the progress of your toasy isomg the LED progress indicator, 'Lift and Look' or request 'A Bit More'.

Sunbeam

Great for big families so you can toast four at a time, this simple yet stylish apppliance is as functional as it is chic on the counter.

Breville

Yes it is a bit of a splurge but this high-tech toaster does everything but bake the bread. You can toast four slices at once, changing the setting for each side to cut down on time waiting around for your turn. Not to mention the auto features, browning control and easy cleaning.

Kambrook

Kambrook Scandi Chic 2 slice toaster, $55.30 at Big W It's called Scandi Chic for a reason and this minimalist toaster will keep your bench looking clean and well styled.

Big W

A classic toaster if there ever was one although you don't have to skimp on style just because you're saving cash.

LEAD IMAGE: Russell Hobbs

