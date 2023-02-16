Some may call it lazy but to us a perfectly toasted slice with a thick layer of our favourite spread sounds like our idea of an ideal morning.
Sure the toaster is a standard addition to any kitchen counter, but if you're a die-hard breakfast fan like we are, or perhaps you're wanting to upgrade your appliances and make a chic moment of your kitchen then you'll be pleased to know that toaster technology is not what it used to be.
Long gone are the days for a simple white block that may or may not burn your bread setting the kitchen alarm off and sending the kids (or yourself) off for the day - hungry. Now there are endless hi-tech, high fashion and stylish options on the market.
From touch screens to multiple slice toasting capabilities the varieties and options to choose from are truly endless, and this doesn't mean you have to break the bank to find a more than basic appliance.
Below, we have taken the liberty of rounding up our favourite toasters to shop in Australia. So read on and get to toasting.
The best toasters to level up your kitchen with in 2023
It's impossible to talk appliances without mentioning Smeg, the cult brand are famous for their retro style small appliances and it's not hard to see why. Although they're a bit of a splurge, they're clearly timeless.
Make a statement on the kitchen counter with this bold and bright toaster from Delonghi. It comes from their Icona Capitals collection inspired by architecture, landscapes and cities so will be a real talking piece of the room.
Compact, convenient and easy to use with some added style for the most important room of the house. You can check the progress of your toasy isomg the LED progress indicator, 'Lift and Look' or request 'A Bit More'.
Yes it is a bit of a splurge but this high-tech toaster does everything but bake the bread. You can toast four slices at once, changing the setting for each side to cut down on time waiting around for your turn. Not to mention the auto features, browning control and easy cleaning.
