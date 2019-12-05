RELATED: How to wash your hair properly

What Causes Dry Scalp?

While there are several possible underlying causes of dry scalp, the ‘main’ cause is not getting or retaining enough moisture. Because your scalp is dry, it causes irritation and flaking. Other ‘risk factors’ that could trigger or exacerbate a dry scalp problem include cold and dry air, skin issues like dermatitis or psoriasis, and old age.

It’s important not to confuse dry scalp with dandruff, although the ‘symptoms’ are similar. In both cases, you’ll have large patches of skin flaking off the scalp. But dandruff is actually caused by an overly oily scalp, so medicated shampoos that help with dandruff (or oil control) can actually make dry scalp worse.

Symptoms Of A Flaky And Sensitive Scalp

Here’s how you can tell you have a dry and flaky scalp that needs treatment:

There are small and dry flakes that ‘shed’ off the top of your head.

Your head feels itchy regularly.

Due to repeated scratching, you may have crusty sores on your scalp or red/irritated skin.

Again, these symptoms are very similar to dandruff. The major difference is that dandruff flakes tend to be larger and oilier. In addition, if your hair feels greasy and oily even after washing, there’s a higher chance you have dandruff and not dry scalp.

When in doubt, consult a doctor or physician to get the correct diagnosis and treatment plan.

How Does Dry Scalp Shampoo Help?

The products you use can alter your hair and scalp health, so it’s important to choose shampoos specifically designed for dry scalps. Dry scalp shampoos contain ingredients that introduce moisture back into your scalp and relieve its painful and embarrassing symptoms.

In addition, these shampoos may have antifungal or antibacterial properties to heal cracked skin and prevent itchiness-causing microbes from making a home on your head.

How To Get Rid Of Dry Scalp: The Best Shampoo For Dry Scalp

Nioxin System 3

Price: $AUD 84 for cleanser, revitaliser, and treatment (300mL each)

Note: Nioxin has several other scalp care ‘systems. This one is best for those with thinning, coloured, or treated hair.

Buy Nioxin System 3 Trio Pack here.

Body Shop Ginger Scalp Care Shampoo

Price: $AUD 19/400mL

Note: Body Shop’s best-selling anti-dandruff shampoo is 100% vegetarian, but it is made with fair-trade honey.

Buy Body Shop Ginger Scalp Care Shampoo here.

Sachajuan Scalp Shampoo

Price: $AUD 39/250mL

Note: Sachajuan also comes in a larger 1L bottle.

Buy Sachajuan Scalp Shampoo here.

Ego Sebitar Scalp Cleansing Treatment

Price: $AUD 17.99/500mL

Note: Sebitar can also be used to relieve scalp dermatitis, eczema, and psoriasis.

Buy Sebitar Scalp Cleansing Treatment here.

Ionil T Scalp Cleanser

Price: $AUD 16.49/200mL

Note: Ionil T’s main ingredient is coal tar, which can have many potential side effects and interactions. We recommend consulting a doctor before starting treatment.

Buy Ionil T Scalp Cleanser here.

Neutrogena T/Gel Therapeutic Shampoo

Price: $AUD 10.49/200mL

Note: Neutrogena’s dry scalp shampoo was beloved for years, but according to reviews, they recently changed their formula.

Buy Neutrogena T/Gel Therapeutic Shampoo here.

Kerastase Specifique Bain Anti-Pelliculaire

Price: $AUD 44/250mL

Note: Kerastase has other products in the Specifique line that targets other scalp issues such as irritation, oiliness, and hair loss.

Buy Kerastase Specifique Bain Anti-Pelliculaire here.

Redken Scalp Relief Dandruff Control

Price: $AUD 33.95/300mL

Note: Although it’s primarily a dandruff shampoo, it works great for dry scalp!

Buy Redken Scalp Relief Dandruff Control here.

Klorane Soothing & Anti-Irritating Shampoo With Peony

Price: $AUD 18.95/400mL

Note: All Klorane products are made with plant-based active ingredients. The Peony range is vegan-friendly.

Buy Klorane Soothing & Anti-Irritating Shampoo With Peony here.

De Lorenzo Tricho Scalp Balance

Price: $AUD 56.95 for cleanser, conditioner, and toner (125-200mL each)

Note: There are Tricho products that address more specific scalp issues, such as the Tricho Scalp Control range which relieves dandruff and itching on oily scalps.

Buy De Lorenzo Tricho Scalp Balance here.

Davroe Anti-Dandruff Shampoo

Price: $AUD 28.95/350mL

Note: Davroe is 100% vegan, cruelty-free, and Australian-made and owned.

Buy Davroe Anti-Dandruff Shampoo here.

Dove Dermacare Scalp

Price: $AUD 13/12 oz

Note: Dove Dermacare is not readily available in Australian stores; the best place to find it is online.

Buy Dove Dermacare Scalp here.

Dry And Flaky No More!

There you have it: 12 of the best dry scalp shampoos that you can buy in Australia. These products are definitely the most effective (and accessible) on the market, but we’d still recommend consulting with a doctor first before self-medicating. That way, you’ll get the right diagnosis, the right advice, and the right products – and you’ll be able to say goodbye to your dry scalp once and for all.

