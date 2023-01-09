The new year has arrived and we are quickly drawing close to the return to the classrooms so the time to start organising your back to school essentials is now.

Whether you are doing your shopping for big or little kids this year, it is important to get your shopping done early and quickly as possible while saving cash to reduce stress during the extremely busy period.

The back to school essential that often goes overlooked is the humble school bag, and considering it is guaranteed to be used every day and can take a bit of a beating throughout the year - it's important to consider quality to ensure it will make it to next year...

While searching for the perfect school bag it's helpful to consider your kid's needs, what grade they are heading into, features included (like laptop sleeves if you've got a high schooler you're shopping for), support and style.

To give you a hand we have rounded up our favourite school bags to add to cart while doing the shopping rounds this year - with affordable, stylish, sporty or classic options to suit every type of school goer.