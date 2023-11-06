Allergies caused by flowers can completely change your whole outdoor living experience, turning it from serene and relaxing into one where sneezing, a runny nose, and watery eyes ruin the whole environment.

While no flower is completely hypo-allergenic, some have lower pollen counts or produce less irritating pollen.

As an allergy sufferer, it’s a good idea to think about growing the following flowers so you can enjoy all the blooms without any irritation.

WATCH NOW: How to grow and care for roses. Article continues after video.