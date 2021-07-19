At first glance, it's hard to comprehend these sleek panties can deal with all that is usually absorbed by disposable sanitary products. And even if they could, would they be hygienic? Would we need to change panties several times a day? Would you be prepared to step out to Diddy's White Party putting all your trust in this new upstart of the panty world? These are baseline questions needing to be answered before we even begin discussing the merits of one brand over another or RSVP to Diddy.

How do period undies work?

Here's what our research unearthed. Although there are various brands on the market, they all have one thing in common - the most important thing - a super absorbent moisture wicking gusset. The gusset, which is designed to keep you dry, along with the cut and fabric of the brief, all combine to prevent leakage. Depending on which brand or style you opt for, they can hold between one and two tampons' worth. So, one pair of panties can carry you somewhat through the day depending on your flow. Some are designed as a frontline defence for absorption, while others play a back-up role to your existing sanitary products.

Are period underwear hygienic?

Hygiene, another possible deal breaker. Fear not as most of these undies are made from several layers of anti-microbial fibre that provide breathability and therefore freshness. It is recommended they be rinsed once they are taken off then put in the regular wash.

You can experience all the benefits yourself by shopping some of the best brands available in Australia right now.

EvaWear period underwear

Cost: $29.40 - $36.20

Overview: Elegant briefs that come in a number of flattering styles. They look like any other pair of panties and are designed to withhold fluid up to the equivalent of two tampons.

Australian designed period panties

Cost: $19.90 - $22.90

Overview: This Queensland based designer offers a pretty pair of full briefs made from bamboo viscose fibre, Spandex and organic cotton. The absorbent gusset runs halfway to the front and all the way to the back to help prevent leaks while lying or sitting.

Australian range of period, leak and sweat proof underwear

Cost: $26.50 - $60

Overview: Genuinely comfortable and effective period pants that come in large range of cuts with four different absorbency options. The patented Modifier Technology holds up to two tampons' worth of fluid and is only 3mm thick. The tech utilises high quality naturally breathable fabric that feels terrific.

Thinx Underwear Period proof underwear and activewear

Overview: One of the biggest names in the business with good reason, Thinx have full coverage and all the high end tech you'd expect. They are amongst the best period panties on the market today.

The styles are superb and feature elegant waist bands and leg seams. Although the core product mostly comes in black or beige, there is a fantastic vibrant range of teen underwear called BTWN.

Thinx Thinx

Period proof underwear for every flow

Cost: from $24.99

Overview: They're one of Australia's most iconic underwear brands, so it was only a matter of time before they too developed their answer to the period panty. Bonds offers their usual underwear shapes for every flow level from light (1.5 tampons worth of blood) to heavy (4 tampons worth of blood).

Bonds Bonds

Period proof underwear

Cost: $24.99

Overview: Making our favourite feminine care products in Melbourne for over 40 years Libra sure does know a thing or two (or everything) about periods. Their period brief is designed with triple layer protection, and combines comfort, style and protection.