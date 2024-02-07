This new premix drink is launching just in time for the Eras Tour to hit Australia. Smirnoff

According to Smirnoff Marketing Manager Maddy Stockwell, the product was designed to bring out the same energy and fun that festivals and live music acts elicit from fans.

"With the colour purple having its moment, we're leaning into our lavender era with the launch of Smirnoff Lavender Lemonade, creating a new taste that sparks excitement," she shared in a statement announcing the new product launch.

"Smirnoff lives and breaths music, so when we saw the line-up of incredible musicians and artists making their way to Aussie stages this year, we knew we had to get ready for it."

We feel this lavender haze creeping up on us. Smirnoff

Speaking of getting ready for it, the Smirnoff Lavender Lemonade premix drinks will be available to purchase at liquor stores nationwide including Dan Murphys and BWS from Tuesday, February, 13th.

A 300ml glass bottle four-pack (with 4.5% ABV) will retail for just $21.99.

But you'll have to hurry, this limited-edition product will slip away like a bottle of wine before you know it!

Please drink responsibly. Alcohol is only permitted for purchase and consumption for those over 18.