Why Is Neck Cream Important?

The neck is a delicate area that’s easy to overlook, but it plays a big role in giving our face an attractive shape and profile. Over time, the skin may weaken from sun damage, dryness, and stress – making us look much older. This is where firming neck creams come in handy! Here are some important active ingredients to look for in anti-aging products:

SPF - essential to keeping your skin shielded from exposure to harmful UV rays.

Collagen - increases your skin’s plumpness to prevent sagging caused by aging.

Hyaluronic Acid - keeps your skin hydrated and supple to combat dryness and flaking.

Vitamins, Minerals & Plant extracts - nourishes and replenishes your skin with natural benefits.

Retinol - increases collagen production, decreases pigmentation, and softens skin.

These products are packed with anti-wrinkle chemicals that tighten problem areas with regular use. Simply apply it with gentle motions after a shower and work it into your skin until fully absorbed. Pair it with your trusted eye cream and your skin will be thanking you.

Shop our round up of the best neck creams, below.

Neck cream is an anti-ageing must. Getty

Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair

This rich night cream is infused with Hyaluronic Acid and Retinol to replenish dull skin. It has lots of rave reviews for boasting visible results within a week, but the smell might be a little intense for some people.

Price: $39.99

Buy It On: Chemist Warehouse

Skinstitut Ultra Firming Eye & Neck Cream

Utilising the peptide called Matrixyl 3000, which can increade collagen production by over 30%, this powerful cream will tighten and lift.

Cost: $49

Buy it at: AdoreBeauty

Skinstitut Ultra Firming Eye & Neck Cream AdoreBeauty

LifeCell All-In-One Anti-Aging Treatment

South Beach Skincare combines Vitamin C and Hyaluronic Acid with Retinol to create a paraben-free cream for all skin aging problems. Although it’s quite pricey, customers believe it’s worth every dollar!

Price: $189

Buy It On: Amazon AU

Dr Hauschka Regenerating Neck + Decollete Cream

Perfect for mature skin this nurturing formulation encourages the natural functions of the skin and supports its process of self-renewal

Cost: $119

Buy it from: Adore Beauty

Dr Hauschka Dr Hauschka

Olay Total Effects 7 in One Anti-Aging Night Cream

This fragrance-free night cream evens out discolouration to give you a healthy glow, minimising stubborn imperfections with vitamins and minerals.

Price: $34.99

Buy It On: Chemist Warehouse

Clarins Extra-Firming Neck Anti-Wrinkle Cream

Enriched with sunflower and green seaweed extracts, this light cream is easily absorbed by the skin for fast-acting results.

Price: $115

Buy It: Clarins or Adore Beauty

Clarins Clarins

Elizabeth Arden Prevage Anti-Aging Neck and Décolleté Firm & Repair Cream

Proven to be one of the top choices for middle-aged women, this cream uses Idebenone technology to target and repair areas damaged from harsh chemicals. It’s totally worth the cost!

Price: $AUD140

Buy It On: Myer

It Cosmetics ‘Confidence in a Cream’ Transforming Moisturizing Super Cream

This tiny jar of plastic surgeon-approved cream is jam-packed with collagen, niacin, and complex amino acids. It’s considered the holy grail for restoring the neck’s elastic texture.

Price: $75

Buy It On: Sephora AU

facetheory Regena-C Moisturiser M4 Pro

This skin-refreshing moisturiser contains 3% encapsulated retinoid cream to combat fine lines, wrinkles, blemishes, acne scars and hyperpigmentation.

Cost: $26.99

Buy it from: facetheory