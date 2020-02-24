RELATED: The Best Drugstore Foundations In Australia

What Is Mineral Makeup?

Although mineral makeup has become trendy, it’s been around longer than most people think. Cosmetic chemist Jim Hammer tells WebMD, “Many ancient cultures used ground-up natural minerals as a means of applying colour to the skin for decoration, camouflage, war paints, etc.”

In 1976, it became a requirement for cosmetic firms to list ingredients on their products. Recently some people have been appalled at the harmful substances they were putting on their skin, such as perfume, talc, alcohol, mineral oil, preservatives, emulsifiers and dyes.

This prompted companies to go back to natural cosmetics. As opposed to traditional makeup, mineral makeup is made up of gentle and natural ingredients, such as ground or micronised oxides, talc, zinc oxide and titanium oxide.

Benefits Of Mineral Makeup

Many people turn to mineral makeup, thinking it can clear up acne. Since it doesn’t contain filler ingredients like conventional makeup, it doesn’t usually clog up pores. It also contains zinc, which prevents irritation. All of these lessen the likelihood of getting pimples, but it doesn’t clear up the ones you already have.

Next, most people also prefer mineral makeup because it’s said to offer protection from sun damage. It’s true – that zinc oxide and titanium dioxide do have properties that allow them to act as a natural sunscreen. Still, it pays to check the SPF level to know how much protection the product can offer. For best results, dermatologists suggest using mineral makeup together with SPF facial moisturiser.

Finally, the best part about mineral makeup is that it’s light and breathable – you don’t have to feel you have gunk on your face all day. So, for this reason, mineral makeup can be used on sensitive and acne-prone skin, but it’s still not advisable to go as far as to sleep while wearing it.

Ideal For All Skin Types

Mineral foundation works on all skin types, but you’ll have to use it in conjunction with other products depending on what your skin is like. Those with oily or combination skin should use a mattifying powder on their t-zone, while those with dry skin should use a hydrating mist.

The 6 Best Mineral Foundation Products

Not sure where to start? You’re in luck – we’ve rounded up some of the most popular products, ranked based on quality, user reviews, colour range and UV protection.

MAC’s liquid moisture foundation contains a 77-mineral mix, shea butter and vitamin E. Note that the product’s better for those with dry skin, since its hydrating formula may cause those with oily skin to look too dewy. But like other MAC products, this foundation is amazing at evening out one’s complexion and diminishing fine lines.

Price: $AUD62.00

Foundation doesn’t have to be complicated – it only needs a few key ingredients. And that’s what you get with the Thin Lizzy Pressed Mineral Foundation. The SPF 10 product is easy-to-apply, stays on for the rest of the day, and has a natural matte finish, making people with oily or combination skin look luminous but not too dewy. Since it comes pressed, it’s less likely to make a mess compared to other products.

Price: $AUD27.99

Youngblood’s ultra-fine loose powder is one of the most lightweight products available. It also works as an all-in-one concealer, foundation and powder, offering excellent value. Completely buildable, the product can give you anywhere from sheer to full coverage. Youngblood’s foundation is also cruelty-free and completely vegan.

The loose mineral foundation comes in a wide variety of shades, so you never have to worry about finding the one that matches your natural skin tone. Youngblood recommends using this product together with the mineral primer.

Price: $AUD77.23

Bare Minerals is one of the most famous cruelty-free mineral makeup brands, and this loose powder foundation is the product that brought them to the top. While it’s made with only five mineral ingredients, the foundation contains everything your skin needs to look brighter and fresher. It’s also one of the more inclusive products, with 30 shades available.

This particular foundation has a luminous finish, so it’s better for those with dry skin. You can also try the tinted moisturiser if you want something more hydrating.

Price: $USD31.00 ($AUD45.22)

Inika’s loose mineral foundation evens out the skin tone and conceals acne, scarring or pigmentation. It can be used alone or over liquid foundation for that flawless airbrush finish. With SPF 25, it’s the best mineral foundation when it comes to protecting the skin against harmful UV rays. This vegan and cruelty-free product comes in 12 wearable shades.

Price: $AUD59.00

A local favourite and bestseller, Nude by Nature’s SPF 15 mineral powder foundation does its job well – it evens out the complexion and covers imperfections. The cruelty-free product also has jojoba esters to nourish the skin and kaolin clay to extend wear. Perfect for all skin types, the mineral foundation controls oil but prevents drying. While it only comes in eight shades, the product adapts naturally to different skin tones.

Price: $AUD39.95

More Than Just A Fad

With the numerous benefits it offers, mineral cosmetics are here to stay. So, ask yourself: are you ready to make the switch?

