Melbourne Central

Melbourne Central is a bustling spot where you can enjoy a mix of shopping, dining and entertainment all under one roof. With its extensive range of stores, there’s something for everyone, whether you’re on the hunt for gifts or just browsing for fun. And when you’re done shopping, you don’t have to walk far to catch a movie or grab a bite to eat.

Melbourne Central is also easy to get to, right above the City Loop rail network and with a tram stop just outside.

Shot Tower inside Melbourne Central is one of the most Instagrammed buildings in Melbourne.

Bourke Street Mall

If you’re staying close to the CBD, Bourke Street Mall is a must-visit. This isn't your everyday shopping destination – it's a lively pedestrian mall. Here, you’ll find everything from fashion boutiques to cool thrift shops and large department stores, all catering for a mix of styles and price points.

While you explore Bourke Street Mall, be sure to check out the Royal Arcade and Melbourne GPO. They’re not just historic places; you’ll find shops and dining options inside. And as you walk through this vibrant space, you’ll see the iconic tramlines and hear the tram bells for that quintessential Melbourne experience.

Do some tram spotting while at Bourke Street Mall.

The Strand Melbourne

The Strand Melbourne is a unique shopping destination right in the heart of Melbourne's retail district. A bit smaller than some of the larger malls nearby, it stands out with its intimate shopping experience.

You can find a variety of stores here offering everything from sporting goods to homewares and fashion. It also has a café and hair salon, for those essential shopping breaks.

You'll find some of Melbourne's best boutiques behind the Strand's colourful facade. City of Melbourne

Emporium Melbourne

If luxury shopping is more your cup of tea, Emporium Melbourne will serve you well. This upscale centre is home to over 200 high-end stores, offering everything from designer fashion to the latest beauty releases and elegant accessories.

If luxury shopping is more your cup of tea, Emporium Melbourne will serve you well. This upscale centre is home to over 200 high-end stores, offering everything from designer fashion to the latest beauty releases and elegant accessories.

As well as the shopping, the stunning architecture and wide selection of dining options will make your visit memorable.

Get your fix of fashion, design and food at Emporium. Visit Melbourne

