It's safe to say that when it comes to main meal sides, mashed potato is a clear contender for the most popular.
Smooth and savoury, mashed potato both warms our insides and fills our stomachs. It's also one of our most favourite dishes to whip up in a flash- especially in the cooler months.
Traditionally, mashed potatoes are made by mashing (yes it's that obvious) potatoes after they have been thoroughly steamed or boiled, with milk, butter, salt, and pepper mixed in.
Below, we've compiled a collection of our favourite ways to make mashed potato as well as our favourite recipes to cook at home with mash potato on the side.
Mustard Mash.
Side dishes don't get much better than this - creamy, classic mashed potatoes with a hot mustard kick.
This dish packs a punch of flavour.
Chicken with Mushroom Sauce and Garlic Mash.
Chicken with a creamy mushroom sauce on a bed of garlic potato mash.
This cosy dinner will warm you from the inside out.
Rib Eye with Salsa Verde and Mash.
A premium feast full of all our favourite flavours.