Why Are Some Eyes More Sensitive Than Others?

Well, our bodies are pretty weird. Some of us are born with specific sensitivities and others develop allergic reactions after years of repeated exposure to a product. There are a million things that could cause eye irritations like dirty makeup brushes, harsh product ingredients, or even your immune system overreacting.

How Is Mascara For Sensitive Eyes Different?

The best mascara for sensitive eyes usually contains organic ingredients like beeswax, jojoba oil, and keratin. Generally, these ‘clean’ products are gentler on the skin and easier to remove than regular mascara, to prevent people from vigorously scrubbing their eyes just to take their makeup off. If mascara is labelled as hypoallergenic, it’s a pretty safe bet that it won’t cause you any irritation.

The 10 Best Mascara For Sensitive Eyes

Finding the best mascara can be hella time-consuming, having to go through dozens of websites or shops just to find something above mediocre. To save you the time and energy, we’ve created a list of the 10 best mascaras for sensitive eyes that will keep your eyes healthy and happy!

10. Mirenesse – Secret Weapon 24Hr Mascara

Cost: $AUD35

Overview: With a well-designed applicator brush, putting this mascara on is incredibly easy! The Secret Weapon Mascara has a tubing formula and fibre bristles that evenly coat every strand of your lashes with product, minus the clump. The best part is it comes off just as easily – no need for mascara remover, just splash some warm water onto your face and gently wipe it off with a cloth.

Review: “Love this so much!!! Makes my lashes so long and curled, don't even need to use an eyelash curler! So nice and light on my lashes and gives them a full volume effect!” - Laura from adorebeauty.com.au

9. Neutrogena – Healthy Volume Mascara

Cost: $AUD20.39

Overview: Known for catering to sensitive skin, Neutrogena has some of the best hypoallergenic products in cosmetics. This drugstore mascara is cheap and chic, lengthening your lashes without leaving them dried out.

Review: “Beautiful volume, no clumps, and it feels so good on my lashes. It doesn't feel like I'm wearing mascara, but my lashes look so good.” - JWalk21 from makeupalley.com

8. Essence – Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara

Cost: $AUD7

Overview: For a makeup product that’s less than 10 dollars, Essence Lash Princess definitely knows how to deliver quality results. It adds length and volume, and it’s able to hold the curl of lashes throughout the day. The only issue is that it can start looking clumpy easily since its product’s consistency is quite thick.

Review: “Couldn’t believe the results from such a well-priced product. My lashes were longer and thicker pretty dramatically after just a couple of coats. If you don’t own this product, do yourself a favour and track one down ASAP!” - Elyce_the_makeup_police from beautyheaven.com.au

7. Lancôme – Hypnose Drama Mascara

Cost: $AUD55

Overview: Lancôme’s mascara is great for anyone looking for a more dramatic eye makeup look. It adds such amazing volume to your lashes that it’ll almost look like you’re wearing expensive falsies. Since it’s meant to last for 24 hours, this mascara is waterproof and smudge-proof.

Review: “I have been using this mascara for a few years now and always after trying new mascaras, this remains my favourite. It doesn't clump, flake or smudge on my eyes and it makes my lashes appear longer and more voluminous without the ‘spider’ look”. - Janefre from beautyheaven.com.au

6. Covergirl – The Super Sizer Mascara

Cost: $AUD18

Overview: Covergirl is clearly a girl’s best friend when it comes to affordable, quality makeup. This mascara gives you a lovely, natural look for everyday use. It can take some time to get used to the applicator, but with a little practice, you’ll be a total pro. Oh, and did we mention that this product is cruelty-free?

Review: “This mascara is fantastic and does what is advertised which doesn't happen all the time. Definitely adds length and a ton of volume!" - Olivia Gough from beautycrew.com.au

5. Nude by Nature – Allure Defining Mascara

Cost: $AUD27.95

Overview: Australia’s Nude by Nature keeps you looking fresh with products that are rich in nutrients! This organic mascara doesn’t contain any of the harsh chemicals which can cause trouble for people with sensitive eyes. Besides keeping our lashes nourished, Nude by Nature is praised for being 100% cruelty-free and transparent about ethically sourcing their ingredients.

Review: “This is a great mascara. I've replaced one of my holy grail high-end mascaras with this, and I'm glad because it's much more affordable for a higher quality product!” - Rebecca D. beautycrew.com.au

4. Mary Kay – Ultimate Mascara

Cost: $AUD24

Overview: Anyone who’s worn contacts knows how stressful it can be to choose eye makeup. Mary Kay’s Ultimate Mascara is literally a gift to anyone suffers itchy red eyes from harsh makeup products. With its unscented and clinically-tested formula, you can stay worry-free and gorgeous all day.

Review: “I've used a lot of mascaras over the years, and this one is still my favourite. They make my lashes look longer and thicker, I'm always getting compliments on them; plus, it's easy to add multiple layers to get that false lash effect.“ – jodieleigh from beautyheaven.com.au

3. Isehan Kiss Me Heroine Make Long And Curl Mascara

Cost: $AUD28

Overview: This mascara gives hope to anyone who wasn’t blessed with thick, long lashes! Staying true to its name, the product does a remarkable job at lengthening and curling all types of lashes. The only catch is that it can take a while to remove which can really suck.

Review: “My favourite mascara for keeping my straight Asian lashes curled. It's perfect for a more wispy, fluttery effect.” – hepcat from makeupalley.com

2. Inika Organic – Long Lash Vegan Mascara

Cost: $AUD45

Overview: Known for their organic products, Inika brings us this vegan mascara that’s absolutely perfect for sensitive eyes! Its formula is rich, buildable, and flake-proof, making it one of the best mascaras to wear for any occasion.

Review: “I adore this inika long lash mascara. The formula is so silky and luxurious. I love that it’s all-natural. This mascara gives me super long lush lashes every time and I actually get comments on my lashes when wearing this.” - Debbie P. from beautycrew.com.au

1. Clinique – High Impact Mascara

Cost: $AUD39

Overview: Simple, easy-to-use, and long-lasting, Clinique’s High Impact oil-free mascara is a product that every makeup enthusiast needs in their kit. Its wand is great for keeping the lashes separated, and the product is flake-resistant even after hours of wear.

Review: “This is one of my favourites. This mascara does not smudge, and trust me, I wore this while crying in the movie theatre, and I could not see any sign on it under my eyes.” - Sharona.98 from beautyheaven.com.au

