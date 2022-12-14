WATCH: Niall Horan playing golf is a sight to be seen
The best gifts to buy for a golf lover
Lottie & Liv personalised golf ball, $39.99 at Hardtofind
This thoughtful gift will be so treasured he may stop playing on courses with water hazards... Comes in a set of three to be safe.
SKLZ Home range golf net, $269.99 at Rebel Sport
If you're wanting to really impress with your gift this year this net can be set up in the backyard for all hours, all year practice.
Personalised golf ball pocket, $96 at Mon Purse
This gift adds a touch of luxury to the gold bag with a leather golf pouch to hold balls and tees on the green. It can be personalised with a monogram for that special touch.
Travismathew Zachary golf pullover, $139.95 at THE ICONIC
A timeless gift that's perfect for winter games. It is made from a lightweight fabric that can be layered and wont interfere with movement.
Weisshorn 600m golf laser range finder, $106.95 (usually $112.95) at Myer
A tech gift for the golf enthusiast this gadget helps to line up your shot and look at the course in high quality.
ITHIKA Golf emergency kit, $39.95 at Hardtofind
An essential for any golf bag this emergency kit inclides lip oil, hand cream, tees, a sunglasses cord and bandaids.
Eau Thermale Avene sunscreen spray SPF 50+, $35.99 at Adore Beauty
Stay sun safe during your games with this easy to apply sunscreen that can be thrown in golf bags and make a great stocking stuffer.
Puma P1110 snapback cap, $44.95 at Rebel Sport
Further to the above sun safe point (!), every golfer needs a hat particularly when playing on hot Australian greens.
SKLZ Golf accelerator pro, $119 at THE ICONIC
This easy to use training tool can be used indoors so you can get that score lower.
Caddy golf pen set, $29.99 at Cotton On
An adorable addition to the office desk this gift includes a golf bag for three gold club shaped pens.
Tour360 golf shoes, $300 at adidas
Not only will these golf shoes support you through endless games, they are also made in part from 50% recycled content.
adidas Performance Frill golf dress, $91 (usually $130) at THE ICONIC
Stay stylish while playing with this flattering golf dress from adidas that will also keep you dry through the play.
Lottie & Liv personalised camping mug, $39 at Hardtofind
Thoughtful and funny this camping mug will be a treasured piece and can be personalised for whoever you may think is the 'World's Okayest Golfer'.
Bamboozld golf green socks, $16.95 at David Jones
Declare your love off the greens with these cosy socks, and who doesn't love socks for a gift!
Flip The Bird golf putting game, $129.99 at Cotton On
Every sport can be turned into a drinking game and golf is no exception! This is a game of golf that everyone can play.