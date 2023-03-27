Want to try out an electric toothbrush for yourself and have a dazzling smile? Read on to find our top electric toothbrush picks and get brushing!
The best electric toothbrushes for a shiny smile in 2023
T-Sonic electric toothbrush, $120 (usually $229) at Smilie
Using 4000 sonic pulsations per minute to deeply clean your teeth and remove tough stains. Made using medical grade silicone and developed by leading Australian Dental Association dentists, this is the brush for people who take their teeth seriously.
Gem Electric toothbrush, $60 (usually $75) at Myer
Ensure your teeth are getting the proper clean with Gem's chic electric toothbrushes that look as stylish on the counter as they are high quality. This rush has three cleaning modes and a built in timer to make things as easy as possible.
ROAMAN T10 electric toothbrush, $54.99 at THE ICONIC
The toothbrush that truly does it all, this handy little device features five functions including, clean, white, sensitive and even face cleansing and face massaging. Yes you read that right, this brush comes with a detachable head that can be swapped out to deeply cleanse your skin as well.
Philips Sonicare protective clean electric toothbrush, $219 at Myer
A device for the serious tooth brusher, this high tech and high quality brush includes three cleansing modes, a pressure sensor and smart sonic technology to help you get your teeth into ship-shape.
Advanced Whitening Sonic electric toothbrush, $128 at THE ICONIC
Achieve a dazzling smile in no time with this easy to use, waterproof and travel friendly brush. Delivering 34,000 strokes a minute, it'll be like you've just gotten home from the dentist every time.
Cleen LiTMUS LAB Smart sonic toothbrush, $49.95 at Myer
Want to level up your bathroom cabinet and find a toothbrush that is sleek and stylish as well as supremely efficient? Look no further because this affordable brush from Cleen should be on your wishlist. It has five brush settings, a built in timer and can last up to four months on a single charge.
Bonny Smile Electric toothbrush, $99 at Myer
For the intrepid traveller, this handy little gadget packs up perfectly for on the go cleaning. The case will charge your brush quickly and comes with two brush heads to ensure quality.
