When it comes to essential household items, a clothes dryer is close to the top of that list. With so many dryers available for purchase at varying price points, it's easy to become overwhelmed with all the options available.

What type of dryers are best?

There are several types of dryers available to purchase: Heat pump, vented, condenser, and combo models.

While each has its pros and cons, heat pump dryers are best given they recycle the air they use during the drying process, thus making them more energy-efficient and cheaper to run than other conventional dryers.

What type of dryer is most reliable?

Heat pump dryers are the most reliable to use as they are gentler on your clothes and linen and are also quieter while tumbling. As well as being the most environmentally friendly dryer available to purchase on the market, heat pump dryers are also the most economical in the long run if used regularly.

What is the most efficient clothes dryer?

In comparison to their counterparts, heat pump dryers are the most highly efficient clothes dryers as they use less than half the energy of a conventional clothes dryer by capturing and reusing their heat energy when in use.

How much should I spend on a dryer?

Purchasing a clothes dryer is a huge investment, but if you choose your make and model right, you will save yourself money in the long run, and not have to repurchase a new clothes dryer in five years instead of ten, and even longer.

Heat pump dryers are traditionally the most expensive to purchase at an average price point of $2,100 but will save you money on your energy bills in comparison to a vented dryer which is the cheapest option available to buy upfront.

Our top 3 best dryers 2024