The best dryers in Australia in 2024
Fisher & Paykel 7kg Vented Dryer
from $599 at The Good Guys
This affordable clothes tumble dryer will dry your clothes efficiently without over-drying, with multiple ways to install and vent. With in-built auto-sensing technology, there's no need to worry that your clothes won't be fully dry at the end of a cycle. Full reverse tumbling will also help to dry your garments more efficiently, with six fabric care cycles allowing for greater peace of mind when it comes to drying more delicate materials.
Key features:
- Auto-sensing technology
- Cycles to suit every type of load
- Simple installation
- Comes with an inbuilt drying rack for items too delicate to tumble
- Reverse tumbling
- Easy loading
Available at:
- $618 at Appliances Online
- $649 at Harvey Norman
- $699 at Fisher & Paykel
Hisense 8kg Heat Pump Dryer
from $997 at The Good Guys
This energy-efficient dryer from Hisense is high-tech and will offer you huge savings when it comes to cutting back on your quarterly energy bill. Making quick work of even the largest of loads thanks to its generous 8kg drying capacity, it has been expertly designed to rapidly dry your garments thanks to its inbuilt heat pump technology. With 14 tailored drying programs to care for all your drying needs and a specialised allergy care cycle sanitses laundry and removes irritants for fresher, cleaner clothes what's not to love?
Key features:
- Odour elimination technology
- Smart Link technology
- Can fully dry in 30 minutes
- Energy efficient
- In-built energy monitoring
- Reversible door
- Allergy care and anti-crease options
- In-built drying rack
Available at:
- $999 at Harvey Norman
- $999 at JB HI-FI
- $1,053 at Appliances Online
LG 8kg Heat Pump Dryer
from $1497 at The Good Guys
This CHOICE and CANSTAR-recommended heat pump dryer from LG is a family favourite and for a good reason! With a 9-star energy rating, you'll be saving both time and money when drying your clothes. With numerous drying options available, you'll be able to tailor each drying cycle to your needs, and the specifications of your garments, including those that need to be treated with more care. What we especially love about this dryer is the in-built ThinQ technology that will allow you to remotely start or monitor your dryer. You'll also be able to track energy consumption, diagnose and troubleshoot issues, download additional drying cycles, and more.
Key features:
- Energy efficient
- 10-year parts warranty
- Durable stainless steel drum
- Auto clean condenser
- Reversible door
- Double-layer air filter
- No external venting required
- In-built drying rack
Available at:
- $1,499 at LG
- $1,499 at JB HI-FI
- $1,510 at Appliances Online
Esatto 7kg Vented Dryer
from $448 at Appliances Online
Designed for small to medium-sized families, this vented dryer from Esatto is both budget-friendly and easy to use. With an ergonomic electronic panel, you'll be able to select a drying cycle setting that best suits your drying needs. For added lifestyle convenience for those who have small laundry spaces (specifically those who live in apartments), you'll be able to fit your Esatto dryer right in thanks to it's compact size, and ability to be mounted to the wall to conserve space.
Key features:
- Can be wall-mounted and is stackable
- Easy to access lint filter
- Three dryness levels
- Four programs (mix, cotton, synthetics, and one hour timed).
Available at:
Bosch Series 8 9kg Heat Pump Dryer
from $1,570 at Appliances Online
Make short work of your laundry pile with this innovative heat pump dryer from Bosch. With an 8kg capacity, you'll dry more in one load, without compromising on the care of your garments when they are cycling through the machine. Gently drying clothes at lower temperatures, you'll also have peace of mind when loading them in and will be able to custom select the drying cycle your items will go through with 10 individual in-built drying programs.
Key features:
- Energy efficient
- Ten in-build drying programs
- Reversible drum
- Can thoroughly dry bulky linens
- ActiveAir technology to circulate air evenly for consistent drying
- SelfCleaning Condenser prevents lint buildup
Available at:
- $1,593 at The Good Guys
- $1,799 at Bing Lee