FAZEEK wave coupe set in amber, $119 at David Jones

When we think of cocktail glasses, these gorgeous wave coupe glasses by FAZEEK come to mind. In a gorgeous on-trend amber hue, they’re perfect for margaritas or a cheeky frosé.

Martini glass in clear & green, $69 at Maison Balzac

Simple but impactful in design is this martini glass by cult-status homewares brand, Maison Balzac. With a glass ‘olive’ nestled inside the vessel, it’s perfect for those who love the crisp taste of a martini, sans the (real) olive.

Saint Tropez personalised cocktail set, $144.99 at Hardtofind

What’s better than gorgeous glassware for cocktails? When they’re personalised. These Saint Tropez cocktail glasses are a luxurious addition to your bar cart. Plus, they’re a great gift for the cocktail lover in your life.

Viski smoke deco cocktail glass set, $79.95 at Hardtofind

We can all agree that there’s something so mysteriously chic about smoked glassware. This cocktail glass set from Hardtofind is crafted from transparent black borosilicate glass and will add a touch of sophistication to any mixed drink.

Maison Balzac Pomponette coupe set in clear, $139 at Aura Home

Another must-have from Maison Balzac is the iconic Pomponette coupes. Available in various colourways, but our hearts lean towards this clear multi-coloured set.

Poolside wine glass (set of 4), $44.99 at Sunnylife

Find us poolside sipping away on a mimosa without a single worry occupying our minds this season. Why’s that, you ask? These sunset-hued poolside wine glasses by Sunnylife are made from high-quality polystyrene glass which means that the glasses won’t smash if you accidentally knock one over, bless.

Jewelchic IV martini glass set, $24.99 (usually $49.99) at House

If dopamine dressing had a long lost sister in the land of cocktail glasses, this martini glass set is it. Multi-coloured and full of fun, we’re adding this to cart asap.

Martin high ball in fig, $19.95 at Country Road

Also available in olive, blue gum, toffee and clear, the Martin high ball glass is not only perfect for daily use, it’s also perfect for your favourite cocktails or mocktails. Just choose one (or a few) to suit your dining setting aesthetic.

Rubi etched champagne glass (set of 2), $34.99 at Cotton On

Made from soda lime glass, this ribbed number by Rubi is handcrafted to perfection. Add this to your collection for a pop of colour.

Lead photo: Maison Balzac