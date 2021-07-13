Some of the biggest brands are also sharing the (Ju)love offering up some incredible discounts you’re going to want to utilise immediately.
Whether you’re procrasti-shopping while caught up in Sydney’s lockdown or, like us, you’re just always on the hunt for a bargain, check out the sites below.
Fashion:
ShopBack: Up to 70% off your favourite brands and up to 55% cashback on top of that! Some of the brands running sales are Catch.com.au, Sephora, David Jones, Adidas and so many more!
The Iconic: 30% off thousands of styles
Glassons: 20% off everything full priced
UGG Express:15% off storewide.
Surfstitch: 25% off almost everything including women’s and men’s clothing, accessories, footwear and surf & snow gear.
Brilliant Co: Massive jewellery clearance. Up to 80% off SWAROVSKI, Pandora, Tommy Hilfiger & More.
Cosette: 25% off big brands including Gucci and Prada (excludes new arrivals)
Myer: Up to 50% off a range of products from clothing and accessories to homewares
Princess Polly: Use code 'STYLE30' to get 30% off select styles at Princess Polly
Bec + Bridge: Shop 30% off the sale edit
Beauty & Wellness:
GHD: 15% off core straighteners and curlers
Wild Secrets: Up to 60% off lingerie and more.
Shaver Shop: Up to 75% off across big brands such as Braun, Philips, Wahl, Oral-B, Panasonic and more.
LoveHoney: Up to 70% off lingerie.
Lifestyle & Travel:
Sheridan Outlet: 60% off all Sheridan.
Bose: save up to 50% off on quality headphones and speakers
Dealsaway: Deals on their 7 Day Luxury Daydream Island and Airlie Beach and Tropical Hideaways, White Beaches and Crystal Seas
Harris Scarfe: 50% off homewares, kitchen and dining
PatPat: 50% off best sellers including baby, toddler, family and mum’s clothing
LG Electronics: Up to 15% OFF selected LG B1 OLED and NANO77 TV’s and Great Deals on over 20 LG Home Appliance products.
Giftbox: 20% off all games and 20% off all UFC licensed merchandise.
Target: 20% off selected home appliances e.g. Sunbeam, Breville, Sodastream
25%-40% off selected women’s and men’s winter clothing
25% off winter home essentials e.g. quilts, throws, heating & flannelette beddings
Decathlon: Up to 50% off outdoor and winter gear
Up to 50% off fitness Tech (including Garmin watches)
Up to 25% off treadmills and exercise bikes
BIG W: Save $200 on Dyson V7 Origin Handstick
40% off selected Tontine Quilts and Pillows
Up to 50% off big brand skincare, including L’Oreal, Nivea and Garnier
Royal Albert: Take a further 15% off already reduced products
Royal Doulton: Take a further 15% off already reduced products
Waterford: Take a further 15% off already reduced products
Wedgwood: Take a further 15% off already reduced products
Kogan: Is offering a range of deals on BIG brands including Apple, Samsung and Kogan
