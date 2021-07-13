Just us, our laptop and the pile of shoes we've purchased during Click Frenzy. HBO

Some of the biggest brands are also sharing the (Ju)love offering up some incredible discounts you’re going to want to utilise immediately.

Whether you’re procrasti-shopping while caught up in Sydney’s lockdown or, like us, you’re just always on the hunt for a bargain, check out the sites below.

Fashion:

ShopBack: Up to 70% off your favourite brands and up to 55% cashback on top of that! Some of the brands running sales are Catch.com.au, Sephora, David Jones, Adidas and so many more!

The Iconic: 30% off thousands of styles

Glassons: 20% off everything full priced

UGG Express:15% off storewide.

Surfstitch: 25% off almost everything including women’s and men’s clothing, accessories, footwear and surf & snow gear.

Brilliant Co: Massive jewellery clearance. Up to 80% off SWAROVSKI, Pandora, Tommy Hilfiger & More.

Cosette: 25% off big brands including Gucci and Prada (excludes new arrivals)

Myer: Up to 50% off a range of products from clothing and accessories to homewares

Princess Polly: Use code 'STYLE30' to get 30% off select styles at Princess Polly

Bec + Bridge: Shop 30% off the sale edit

We're living in this chic puffer from Glassons.

Beauty & Wellness:

GHD: 15% off core straighteners and curlers

Wild Secrets: Up to 60% off lingerie and more.

Shaver Shop: Up to 75% off across big brands such as Braun, Philips, Wahl, Oral-B, Panasonic and more.

LoveHoney: Up to 70% off lingerie.

Need new hair tools? Head to ghd.

Lifestyle & Travel:

Sheridan Outlet: 60% off all Sheridan.

Bose: save up to 50% off on quality headphones and speakers

Dealsaway: Deals on their 7 Day Luxury Daydream Island and Airlie Beach and Tropical Hideaways, White Beaches and Crystal Seas

Harris Scarfe: 50% off homewares, kitchen and dining

PatPat: 50% off best sellers including baby, toddler, family and mum’s clothing

LG Electronics: Up to 15% OFF selected LG B1 OLED and NANO77 TV’s and Great Deals on over 20 LG Home Appliance products.

Giftbox: 20% off all games and 20% off all UFC licensed merchandise.

Target: 20% off selected home appliances e.g. Sunbeam, Breville, Sodastream

25%-40% off selected women’s and men’s winter clothing

25% off winter home essentials e.g. quilts, throws, heating & flannelette beddings

Decathlon: Up to 50% off outdoor and winter gear

Up to 50% off fitness Tech (including Garmin watches)

Up to 25% off treadmills and exercise bikes

BIG W: Save $200 on Dyson V7 Origin Handstick

40% off selected Tontine Quilts and Pillows

Up to 50% off big brand skincare, including L’Oreal, Nivea and Garnier

Royal Albert: Take a further 15% off already reduced products



Royal Doulton: Take a further 15% off already reduced products



Waterford: Take a further 15% off already reduced products



Wedgwood: Take a further 15% off already reduced products

Kogan: Is offering a range of deals on BIG brands including Apple, Samsung and Kogan

