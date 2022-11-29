Santa’s Helper’s Christmas confetti hamper, $99 at Goldelucks

Surprise your recipient with a confetti explosion when they open this Christmas hamper from Goldelucks. Equipped with a chocolate freckled Christmas tree, chocolate snowballs, salted chocolate pretzels and chocolate chip cookies. If you’re looking for a Christmas hamper that goes the extra mile, then you’ll definitely want to consider this one.

‘Gift Of Glow’ limited edition gift bundle, $217.50 (usually $289.99) at JSHealth

Not really your traditional Christmas hamper, but we will never pass on anything limited-edition. The ‘Gift Of Glow’ bundle by JSHealth is perfect for those looking to support their skin health to glow from within.

BEAUTYcrew Summer Essentials beauty box one, $129 at Hardtofind

Your summer essentials have arrived, this time it’s in the form of a beauty box by BEAUTYcrew. Featuring 15+ full-size beauty products valued at over $500 (talk about a bargain), it’s the perfect gift for the beauty lover this season.

BEAUTYcrew Summer Essentials box two, $129 at Hardtofind

Similar to the first box, the second rendition of BEAUTYcrew’s Summer Essentials box is filled with beauty favourites that are handpicked by their expert team. Including a Cosse lemon verbena hand wash, Clemence Organics two-in-one face exfoliant, Dr Lewinn’s Ultra R4 collagen surge plumping gel and much more, we’re adding this to cart immediately.

Bounty Parenting Summer Essentials box, $129 at Hardtofind

For the mother-to-be’s or mother-of-three’s, this season the team at Bounty have curated a beautiful Parenting Summer Essentials box that is valued at $370. Featuring 14 full-size products, from bracelets by Aaina & Co to unbreakable silicone wine glasses by Porter Green, it’s the perfect gift for the lucky parent(s) in your life.

Christmas Celebration hamper, $160 at Hardtofind

Show your appreciation for the loved ones in your life this season with a Christmas celebration hamper. This one, in particular, is made for the foodie (or anyone who just needs a pick-me-up).

Gourmet Basket Christmas treats hamper, $93.95 at Myer

Gourmet goodies that leave an impression. If you’re looking for a gift that is budget-friendly but still incredibly luxe, this selection of Christmas treats via a hamper fits the bill.

Four Pillars x Koko Black hamper, $199 at Koko Black

Pair the deep and fruity notes of Four Pillars’ Bloody Shiraz gin with Koko Black’s selection of dark chocolates and fruity goodies. This is the collaboration we didn’t know we needed…

Sugar Rush + Flowers bundle, from $160 at LVLY

Got a sweet tooth to buy for? Gift them the entire tuck shop with this Sugar Rush bundle. Filled with 1kg of mixed lollies, three types of chocolate and a cookie to finish - coupled with a gorgeous posy bouquet (in a size of your choosing), it's the best way to show them you love them.

