Christmas crackers traditional, $34.99 at Dusk

Each cracker is handmade and features hand-painted wooden tree decorations, a card game - and more.

Vixen & Velvet Australian native bird crackers, $47.95 (usually $59.95) at Minimax

With a unique Australian native bird design, these Christmas crackers will look great on your Christmas tree or the Christmas table.

Christmas crackers, $49 at L’Occitane

Containing a duo of hand-picked best-sellers from L’Occitane, these Christmas crackers are a treat for everyone this festive season.

Festive Luxe Eco Kraft berry and foliage crackers, $44.99 at Myer

If you’re looking for a sustainable option when it comes to Christmas crackers, this set of six crackers from Myer features wooden gifts such as a wooden spinning top, nail brush, Christmas tree decoration - and more.

Luxury pinata fringed tinsel crackers, $87 at Hardtofind

Add a dollop of sparkle with these tinsel Christmas crackers this year. Each cracker contains reindeer antlers and a joke to get everyone in the festive spirit.

Tom Smith traditional Christmas crackers, $39.99 at Harris Scarfe

Wrapped with ribbon and coming in a traditional red and white colourway, these Christmas crackers will look stylish on the table for Christmas lunch.

DIY bon bons, $15.50 at Etsy

Do you love a good DIY? This DIY set from Etsy comes equipped with all materials needed to make the most beautiful Christmas crackers you’ve ever laid eyes on. Plus, you can fill it with small gifts that you know your guests will love for an added touch.

Glasshouse Fragrances Sunsets in Capri Christmas bon bon, $19.95 at David Jones

If you’re hosting a friendsmas with your best gal pals this Christmas, this is your sign to spoil them this year with a festive bon bon from Glasshouse. It is not only packaged beautifully, but the Sunsets in Capri scent will instantly transport you and your guests to magical moments by the sea.

Ecoya Sweet Pea & Jasmine hand cream bon bon, $14.95 at David Jones

Staying in the theme of beauty-related Christmas crackers, this one from Ecoya features the brand’s signature hand cream in a floral scent; Sweet Pea and Jasmine.

Endota Spa hands and feet bon bon, $35 at David Jones

Featuring one Signature Hand Blend Therapy hand cream and one Avocado and Mint foot cream, you can ensure you and your guests will be deeply hydrated in time for the new year. This duo is encased in a gorgeous bon bon featuring artwork by Jackie Green.

