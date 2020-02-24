RELATED: Foods to Avoid in First Month of Pregnancy

What To Look For In Maternity Clothes

Comfortable

As mentioned, pregnancy takes a huge toll on a woman’s body. The least you could do is wear clothes that were made to help you adapt to this nine-month-long period of seemingly endless changes. Find clothes that are stretchy and flowy, and clothes that aren’t sheer enough to reveal your underwear when stretched.

Nursing-Friendly

This is something a lot of pregnant ladies tend to overlook. Just because the baby isn’t here yet, it doesn’t mean you can’t stock up on clothes made for breastfeeding. Shopping for nursing clothes now will give you one less thing to worry about when your baby is born!

Affordable

As much as we want to look fierce and fashionable throughout our pregnancy, it just doesn’t make sense to buy expensive brands. That is unless you’re planning on having a lot of kids. Think about it this way: you’ll only be wearing these clothes for about 9 to 12 months (you have to factor in the first few months after giving birth). Why would you spend so much on clothes you’ll only wear for a year?

Wearing second-hand clothing from your fellow mum friends and relatives is the cheapest and most eco-friendly option. But if you’re the first in your circle to get pregnant, you could try the affordable sites listed below.

Getty

Must-Have Maternity Clothes

Here are five items you absolutely should have in your closet:

Leggings, Stretchy Shorts, And Loose Pants

As you put on weight and your belly grows bigger, you’re going to need pants that can stretch without making you feel like you’re being constricted by a boa. Leggings and stretchy shorts are great options for mums-to-be who like to move around a lot, while light and flowy pants make sense in the summer.

Maxi Dresses

If you still feel constricted by leggings, maxi dresses might be the better option. They don’t cling to the body, they’re light, they’re airy. The only downside to maxi dresses is that they can make wearers look shapeless and frumpy.

Getty

Maternity Underwear

It’s common knowledge that a woman’s breasts enlarge during pregnancy to prepare her for breastfeeding, but did you know that her rib cage expands too? When buying maternity underwear – especially during the first trimester – choose something that doesn’t just have a larger cup size, but a wider or stretchier band too.

Pro tip: Avoid bras with underwire and stiff cups.

Maternity Shirts

While some women are perfectly happy wearing their husbands’ t-shirts, some ladies don’t feel comfortable in masculine cuts and prints. Maternity shirts are a mum-to-be must-have. They’re soft, stretchy, and often come with provisions for breastfeeding!

Nursing Pyjamas

Sleeping can quickly become an uncomfortable experience for big-bellied girls. While this can be remedied with special maternity pillows, it doesn’t hurt to invest in a comfy pair of pyjamas. Just like maternity shirts, nursing nighties are designed so you can breastfeed any time of the night.

Getty

Where to Buy Cheap Maternity Clothes In Australia

Price range: $AUD10 to $AUD20

What can you find here: Underwear, camisoles

Why it made the list: For basic maternity bras, crop tops, and camisoles, you can’t go wrong with Best And Less. This shop features lightweight, durable, breathable, and most importantly, affordable underwear for mums-to-be.

Payment options: VISA, American Express, Mastercard, Paypal, AfterPay, ZipPay

Price range: $AUD6 to $AUD49

What can you find here: Tank tops, nursing tops, underwear, dresses, leggings, wide-leg pants, bathers, jeans

Why it made the list: Though Target has hundreds of physical stores across the country, the brand also sells its affordable maternity clothes online. If you’re looking for affordable, basic, no-frills pieces, this is the place to go. One pro of shopping at Target is that you can also scour the site for other items for your family, like homeware, linens, furniture, kids’ clothes, toys, and more!

Payment options: VISA, American Express, Mastercard, Paypal, ZipPay, AfterPay

Price range: $AUD12 to $AUD59

What can you find here: Gym shirts, leggings, tank tops, hoodies, sports bras, pyjamas, underwear, camisoles.

Why it made the list: Cotton On makes the best clothes for mums-to-be who want to maintain an active lifestyle. They’ve got tights that feel comfortable over the belly, and soft and stretchy maternity gym shirts. And when you get home after a long day of working and gym-ing, you can sleep comfortably in Cotton On’s sleepwear made from breathable bamboo viscose fabric.

Payment options: VISA, Amex, Mastercard, Paypal, AfterPay

Price range: Dresses can go as low as $AUD14 and as high as $AUD70

What can you find here: Dresses, tops, pants, shorts, skirts, nighties, swimwear, activewear, jackets, dungarees.

Why it made the list: What makes Boohoo such a great place to shop is that they’re a fun, young, and inclusive shop. This means that whatever your style, shape, or size, you’ll probably be able to find something you love on Boohoo.

Payment options: Paypal, VISA, Mastercard, American Express, and AfterPay

Price range: $AUD10 to $AUD530

What can you find here: Dresses, tops, jeans, lingerie, pants, leggings, skirts, shorts, workwear, jumpers and cardigans, occasionwear, and coats and jackets.

Why it made the list: Just like Boohoo, ASOS is an inclusive brand that caters to everyone. They carry more than 30 sizes, they work with a diverse set of models, and they’ve even partnered with GLAAD for a gender-neutral collection.

Payment options: VISA, Mastercard, Paypal, American Express, and AfterPay

Price range: $AUD35 to $AUD150. They also have items on sale for under $AUD30.

What can you find here: Maternity dresses, tops and tunics, pants, shorts, skirts, activewear, swimwear, underwear, sleepwear, winter dresses, and workwear.

Why it made the list: Ripe is an online shop that sells contemporary, comfortable, and cheap maternity clothes from Australia. Online and offline (yes, Ripe distributes to boutiques too), you’ll find on-trend maternity clothes for every phase of your pregnancy.

Payment options: Paypal, VISA, Mastercard, and ZipPay

Price range: $AUD49.95 to $AUD239

What can you find here: Midi dresses, satin trousers, skirts, and blouses, trench coats.

Why it made the list: This is where you shop for stylish maternity workwear and evening dresses. In Zara’s mum line, you won’t end up looking like you’re smuggling a watermelon under your shirt. Their satin trousers, loose-fitting dresses, and slouchy trench coats effectively hide your baby bump while keeping you in style.

Word of warning, Zara’s garments are not the cheapest.

Payment options: Mastercard, American Express, Paypal, JCB, Apple Pay, UnionPay, Zara gift card.

Price range: Nursing bras range from $AUD20.99 to $AUD

What can you find here: Lacy and sexy nursing bras, maternity bras, pyjamas, and briefs.

Why it made the list: You know how most maternity bras are rather unsexy? Hotmilk flips the script by offering maternity and nursing lingerie that’s lacy, sexy, and fun. As a brand, Hotmilk is all about empowering women. On Instagram, they’re not afraid to show all sides of being pregnancy – rolls, wrinkles, and all.

RELATED: No Vomiting During Pregnancy Mean A Boy Or Girl?