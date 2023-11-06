Rice Stuffed Capsicums
Easy impressive and full of veggies - this is one cool way for kids to get their daily servings!
Try the recipe for yourself here.
Proscuitto Wrapped Mushrooms with Capsicum Relish
Amp up mealtime with this umami-rich mushroom dish!
Try the recipe for yourself here.
Chorizo and Capsicum Pasta Bake
A delicious combination of our two favourite things!
Try the recipe for yourself here.
Baked Fish with Tomato, Capsicum, and Olives
Who said cooking a delicious fish dish had to be complicated?
Try the recipe for yourself here.
Sweet and Sour Pork
A crispy capsicum twist on a fan-favourite recipe.
Try the recipe for yourself here.
Spanish Pork and Pineapple Kebabs
A guaranteed crowd-pleaser.
Try the recipe for yourself here.