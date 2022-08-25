Friends / Warner Bros

Lucky for you, gone are the days of lazily displaying your three-layered sponge cake on mismatched dinner plates. Below, we’ve rounded up the best cake stands that are worthy of holding, serving, and displaying your delicious cakes and desserts.

The best cake stands for cakes, desserts and beyond…

Gabel & Teller ceramic footed cake stand in matte black, $34.99 at Matt Blatt

If your baking aesthetic leans modern and minimal, this matte black footed cake stand will be right up your alley. With an on-trend ribbed design and straight edges, perch your favourite desserts on this cake stand and watch them shine.

Ecology Belle footed cake stand in yellow, $44.99 (usually $79.95) at My House

We can’t help but picture a rustic creamy pavlova nestled on this cake stand by Ecology. In a fun and bright yellow hue, it will bring a pop of colour to your table setting.

McMullin Polly cake stand in teak, $69 at Aura Home

Crafted by local artisans, this cake stand will add a stylish natural element to your cakes (or whatever else you want to display on this…)

Hay display food stand in blue/beige, $147 at Finnish Design Shop

If you’re ready to splurge on your next cake stand, then you don’t want to look past this elegant number by Hay. Made from iridescent lead-free crystal class in a blue and beige colourway, it’ll make your cakes look sweeter than ever.

Robert Gordon Poet’s Dream cake stand in sage green, $99.95 at Myer

Curate beautiful vignettes with this beautiful cake stand from Robert Gordon’s Poet’s Dream collection. In an envious green hue and made from durable stoneware, this cake stand deserves a spot in the centre of your dining space.

Theo timber cake stand, $69.95 at Country Road

Modern with smooth edges. The Theo timber cake stand by Country Road is unassumingly elegant.

Heritage scalloped edge cake stand with dome, $44.97 (usually $89.95) at Myer

Made for the entertainer, this scalloped cake stand will make your guests double-take at your next get-together. If you’re planning to serve your cake at the end of night, the glass dome allows your cake to be admired (at a distance) while keeping it in pristine condition all night long.

Vaisselle Hot Cakes cake stand, $96 at Amara

Displaying your beautiful desserts is a piece of cake with this cake stand by Vaisselle. In a charming hand-painted gingham design in baby pink and azure blue, you’ll want to have this cake stand on display 24/7.

Guzzini Tiffany acrylic cake stand and dome in sea blue, $79 at Temple & Webster

With a hint of grand-millennial design, your sponge cakes, scones, cupcakes will look right at home housed in this baby blue cake stand. Plus, when you’re not satisfying the sweet tooth, you can flip this cake stand upside down to become a chip and dip dispenser - talk about versatile.

