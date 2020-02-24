RELATED: How To Break Up with Someone: Dos and Don’ts
The Best Breakup Songs
Sad Breakup Songs
Miley Cyrus - Slide Away
“Once upon a time, it was made for us
Woke up one day, it had turned to dust
Baby, we were found, but now we're lost
So it's time to let it go”
Bon Iver - Skinny Love
“I told you to be patient
I told you to be fine
I told you to be balanced
I told you to be kind
In the morning I'll be with you
But it will be a different ‘kind’
I'll be holding all the tickets
And you'll be owning all the fines”
Adele - Someone Like You
“Sometimes it lasts in love, but sometimes it hurts instead”
Gotye - Somebody That I Used To Know
“But you didn't have to cut me off
Make out like it never happened and that we were nothing
And I don't even need your love
But you treat me like a stranger and that feels so rough”
Passenger - Let Her Go
“Only know you've been high when you're feeling low
Only hate the road when you're missing home
Only know you love her when you let her go
And you let her go”
Coldplay - Fix You
“When the tears come streaming down your face
'Cause you lose something you can't replace
When you love someone but it goes to waste
What could it be worse?”
Frank Ocean - Thinking Bout You
“I've been thinkin' 'bout you
Do you think about me still?”
Natalie Imbruglia - Torn
“There's nothin' where we used to lie
Conversation has run dry
That's what's going on
Nothing's fine, I'm torn”
John Mayer - Slow Dancing In A Burning Room
“We're goin' down
And you can see it too
We're goin' down
And you know that we're doomed”
Greg Kihn - The Breakup Song
“Now I'm winding up staring at an empty glass
Ah ah ah ah ah ah ah ah
Cause it's so easy to say that you'll forget your past
Ah ah ah ah ah ah ah ah”
Angry Breakup Songs
The All-American Rejects - Gives You Hell
“And truth be told I miss you
And truth be told I'm lying”
Alanis Morissette - You Oughta Know
“And I'm here, to remind you
Of the mess you left when you went away
It's not fair, to deny me
Of the cross I bear that you gave to me
You, you, you oughta know”
Taylor Swift - We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together
“Then you come around again and say
"Baby, I miss you and I swear I'm gonna change, trust me"
Remember how that lasted for a day?”
Pink - So What
“So, so what?
I'm still a rock star
I got my rock moves
And I don't need you”
Empowering Breakup Songs
Francesca Battistelli - The Breakup Song
“I know who I am
I know I'm strong
And I am free
Got my own identity”
Gloria Gaynor - I Will Survive
“At first I was afraid, I was petrified
Kept thinking I could never live without you by my side
But then I spent so many nights thinking how you did me wrong
And I grew strong
And I learned how to get along”
Destiny’s Child - Survivor
“You thought I wouldn't grow without ya, now I'm wiser!
You thought that I'd be helpless without ya but I'm smarter
You thought that I'd be stressed without ya, but I'm chillin'
You thought I wouldn't sell without ya, sold nine million”
Florence And The Machine - Shake It Out
“But it's always darkest before the dawn”
Cher - Believe
“It's so sad that you're leaving
It takes time to believe it
But after all is said and done
You're gonna be the lonely one, oh”
Kelly Clarkson - Since U Been Gone
“But since you been gone
I can breathe for the first time
I'm so moving on
Yeah, yeah
Thanks to you
Now I get what I want
Since you been gone”
La Roux - Bulletproof
“I won't let you turn around
And tell me now I'm much too proud
All you do is fill me up with doubt”
Icona Pop Feat. Charli XCX - I Love it
“I got this feeling on the summer day when you were gone
I crashed my car into the bridge, I watched, I let it burn
I threw your shit into a bag and pushed it down the stairs
I crashed my car into the bridge”
Ariana Grande - Thank U Next
“I've got so much love
Got so much patience
I've learned from the pain
I turned out amazing”
Country Breakup Songs
Cole Swindell - Break Up In The End
“I'll introduce you to my mom and dad
Say "I think I love her" when you leave that room
I'd still not take their advice when I say you're moving in
Even though we break up in the end”
Friendship Breakup Songs
Taylor Swift - Bad Blood
“Band-Aids don't fix bullet holes
You say sorry just for show
If you live like that, you live with ghosts
If you love like that, blood runs cold”
Other Good Breakup Songs
Love Yourself - Justin Bieber
“My mama don't like you and she likes everyone
And I never like to admit that I was wrong
And I've been so caught up in my job, didn't see what's going on
But now I know, I'm better sleeping on my own”
Ariana Grande - Girlfriend
“Break up with your girlfriend
Yeah, yeah, 'cause I'm bored”
Kesha - Praying
“Cause I can make it on my own, oh
And I don't need you, I found a strength I've never known
I'll bring thunder, I'll bring rain, oh
When I'm finished, they won't even know your name”
Fleetwood Mac - Go Your Own Way
“If I could
Maybe I'd give you my world
How can I
When you won't take it from me”
Robyn - Dancing On My Own
“So far away but still so near
The lights come up, the music dies
But you don't see me standing here
I just came to say goodbye”
Songs That Soothe Heartache
These songs won’t bring your ex back, but they’ll be there for you no matter what mood you’re in. Listen to the sad songs when you want to cry, the angry songs when you want to rage, and the empowering songs when you’re ready to move on from your heartbreak.
