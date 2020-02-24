RELATED: How To Break Up with Someone: Dos and Don’ts

The Best Breakup Songs

Sad Breakup Songs

Miley Cyrus - Slide Away

“Once upon a time, it was made for us

Woke up one day, it had turned to dust

Baby, we were found, but now we're lost

So it's time to let it go”

Bon Iver - Skinny Love

“I told you to be patient

I told you to be fine

I told you to be balanced

I told you to be kind

In the morning I'll be with you

But it will be a different ‘kind’

I'll be holding all the tickets

And you'll be owning all the fines”

Adele - Someone Like You

“Sometimes it lasts in love, but sometimes it hurts instead”

Gotye - Somebody That I Used To Know

“But you didn't have to cut me off

Make out like it never happened and that we were nothing

And I don't even need your love

But you treat me like a stranger and that feels so rough”

Passenger - Let Her Go

“Only know you've been high when you're feeling low

Only hate the road when you're missing home

Only know you love her when you let her go

And you let her go”

Coldplay - Fix You

“When the tears come streaming down your face

'Cause you lose something you can't replace

When you love someone but it goes to waste

What could it be worse?”

Frank Ocean - Thinking Bout You

“I've been thinkin' 'bout you

Do you think about me still?”

Natalie Imbruglia - Torn

“There's nothin' where we used to lie

Conversation has run dry

That's what's going on

Nothing's fine, I'm torn”

John Mayer - Slow Dancing In A Burning Room

“We're goin' down

And you can see it too

We're goin' down

And you know that we're doomed”

Greg Kihn - The Breakup Song

“Now I'm winding up staring at an empty glass

Ah ah ah ah ah ah ah ah

Cause it's so easy to say that you'll forget your past

Ah ah ah ah ah ah ah ah”

Angry Breakup Songs

The All-American Rejects - Gives You Hell

“And truth be told I miss you

And truth be told I'm lying”

Alanis Morissette - You Oughta Know

“And I'm here, to remind you

Of the mess you left when you went away

It's not fair, to deny me

Of the cross I bear that you gave to me

You, you, you oughta know”

Taylor Swift - We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together

“Then you come around again and say

"Baby, I miss you and I swear I'm gonna change, trust me"

Remember how that lasted for a day?”

Pink - So What

“So, so what?

I'm still a rock star

I got my rock moves

And I don't need you”

Empowering Breakup Songs

Francesca Battistelli - The Breakup Song

“I know who I am

I know I'm strong

And I am free

Got my own identity”

Gloria Gaynor - I Will Survive

“At first I was afraid, I was petrified

Kept thinking I could never live without you by my side

But then I spent so many nights thinking how you did me wrong

And I grew strong

And I learned how to get along”

Destiny’s Child - Survivor

“You thought I wouldn't grow without ya, now I'm wiser!

You thought that I'd be helpless without ya but I'm smarter

You thought that I'd be stressed without ya, but I'm chillin'

You thought I wouldn't sell without ya, sold nine million”

Florence And The Machine - Shake It Out

“But it's always darkest before the dawn”

Cher - Believe

“It's so sad that you're leaving

It takes time to believe it

But after all is said and done

You're gonna be the lonely one, oh”

Kelly Clarkson - Since U Been Gone

“But since you been gone

I can breathe for the first time

I'm so moving on

Yeah, yeah

Thanks to you

Now I get what I want

Since you been gone”

La Roux - Bulletproof

“I won't let you turn around

And tell me now I'm much too proud

All you do is fill me up with doubt”

Icona Pop Feat. Charli XCX - I Love it

“I got this feeling on the summer day when you were gone

I crashed my car into the bridge, I watched, I let it burn

I threw your shit into a bag and pushed it down the stairs

I crashed my car into the bridge”

Ariana Grande - Thank U Next

“I've got so much love

Got so much patience

I've learned from the pain

I turned out amazing”

Country Breakup Songs

Cole Swindell - Break Up In The End

“I'll introduce you to my mom and dad

Say "I think I love her" when you leave that room

I'd still not take their advice when I say you're moving in

Even though we break up in the end”

Friendship Breakup Songs

Taylor Swift - Bad Blood

“Band-Aids don't fix bullet holes

You say sorry just for show

If you live like that, you live with ghosts

If you love like that, blood runs cold”

Other Good Breakup Songs

Love Yourself - Justin Bieber

“My mama don't like you and she likes everyone

And I never like to admit that I was wrong

And I've been so caught up in my job, didn't see what's going on

But now I know, I'm better sleeping on my own”

Ariana Grande - Girlfriend

“Break up with your girlfriend

Yeah, yeah, 'cause I'm bored”

Kesha - Praying

“Cause I can make it on my own, oh

And I don't need you, I found a strength I've never known

I'll bring thunder, I'll bring rain, oh

When I'm finished, they won't even know your name”

Fleetwood Mac - Go Your Own Way

“If I could

Maybe I'd give you my world

How can I

When you won't take it from me”

Robyn - Dancing On My Own

“So far away but still so near

The lights come up, the music dies

But you don't see me standing here

I just came to say goodbye”

Songs That Soothe Heartache

These songs won’t bring your ex back, but they’ll be there for you no matter what mood you’re in. Listen to the sad songs when you want to cry, the angry songs when you want to rage, and the empowering songs when you’re ready to move on from your heartbreak.

RELATED: 20 of the Best Motivational Songs