RELATED: Six Daily Skincare Regimens That Every Woman Should Have

BB Creams: Skincare or Make-up?

Beauty balm creams – or BB creams as they’re commonly known – combine the hydrating power of a moisturiser and the sheer coverage of a lightweight foundation. In the world of hiding blemishes, BB creams are in the middle of foundations and CC creams. Most foundations have full coverage to prep your skin like a blank canvas and CC creams address specific colour issues that are hard to hide. If you want to pull off that natural and makeup-free look, BB creams are your best bet.

It’s also worth taking note that a lot of BB creams in the market have added skincare ingredients. There are some that are oil-free, have SPF, and include hyaluronic acid for hydration and suppleness.

Not Everything Slides Off Oily Skin

Oily skin gets a bad rep for being such a fickle skin type. It’s more susceptible to acne because the skin overproduces sebum and clogs the already large pores. If you have oily skin, it’s best to avoid products that are too stripping of your natural oils as it’ll just push your skin to produce more sebum to compensate. It’s also best to stay away from anything that contains oleic acid and occlusives. These ingredients tend to sit on top of your skin and further clog pores – rendering their benefits useless.

Getty

Most beauty companies – drugstore or high-end – have their own version of a BB cream. Finding a BB cream for oily skin in Australia might take you while. We’ve gone out of our way to round up eight of the most suitable BB creams for oily skin that you can get at the nearest drugstore or order from the comfort of your own home.

Eight BB Creams For Oily Skin

8. Elf Cosmetics BB Cream SPF20

Don’t be fooled by how affordable this product is. The Elf Cosmetics BB Cream has ample sun protection with star ingredients like oxybenzone, octisalate, and octinoxate while providing you with a dewy and satin-y base. The only con we could find is that it can be somewhat harsh if you have REALLY sensitive skin. Most people shouldn’t have a problem with it though!

$16.00 at Elf Cosmetics

7. Covergirl Clean Matte BB Cream

Covergirl’s Clean Matte BB Cream is set on keeping your skin looking refreshed and shine-free all day. The water-based BB cream is easy to blend, regardless if you use a sponge or your fingers.

Pro tip: Set it with powder to lengthen the mattifying effect.

$18.45 on Amazon

6. Maybelline Dream Pure BB

If you’re looking for a BB cream that’s lightweight on the skin, Maybelline’s Dream Pure BB has your back. The gel formula advances the mattifying properties for up to 8 hours. It also contains 2% salicylic acid, a BHA that helps unclog pores and ward off lesions.

$22.00 on Amazon

5. Garnier SkinActive BB Cream Oil-Free

People with combination skin types will also love this formula! It’s not too drying but still provides superior hydration for 24 hours. If you want a natural, shine-free look, Garnier’s SkinActive BB Cream Oil-Free will give you a satisfying result.

$7.97 on Amazon

4. Rimmel London BB Cream 9-in-1 Skin Perfecting Super Makeup

This budget-friendly BB Cream promises to do 9 things: prime, minimise pores, moisturise, conceal, cover, mattify, smoothen, brighten and protect. But another thing that’s great about it is it’s non-comedogenic, meaning it won’t block your pores so you’ll get to ward off those nasty zits.

$13.95 on Target

3. Clinique Acne Solutions™ BB Cream Broad Spectrum SPF 40

This budget-friendly BB Cream promises to do 9 things: prime, minimise pores, moisturise, conceal, cover, mattify, smoothen, brighten and protect. But another thing that’s great about it is it’s non-comedogenic, meaning it won’t block your pores so you’ll get to ward off those nasty zits.

$13.95 on Target

2. Bioderma Photoderm BB Cream

We take our sun protection seriously. If you’re anxious that your BB cream isn’t giving you enough defence against harmful UVA and UVB rays, you have to get Bioderma’s Photoderm BB Cream. With SPF 50 and a weightless formula, we’re certain this’ll give you shine resistant skin while blocking the sun’s harmful rays.

$36.99 on Adore Beauty

1. Missha M Perfect Cover BB Cream

Hailing from South Korea, this cult favourite BB cream has captured the hearts of Koreans and Westerners alike. Powerful ingredients such as hyaluronic acid and ceramide help combat aging and keep the skin looking plump. It’s also infused with chamomile extract, which is excellent for oily skin as it’s more prone to bacteria-related acne.

$35.90 on Missha

RELATED: Top 5 Eye Creams, And They’re All Under $20