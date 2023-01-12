There is nothing like starting your morning with a coffee but buying out every day can hurt your pockets, which is why this year we are embracing the DIY spirit and making it at home!

Having a coffee machine to use makes a world of difference and it is even better when you manage to score an affordable machine to save even more cash.

The good news is there are countless brands in the market that provide affordable alternatives to make the perfect home brewed cosy coffee - and no matter what your expertise there are options for every type of coffee lover.

Capsule vs espresso

There are two main types of coffee machines to try out and it really depends on what you are after.

Pod machines' main sell is the convenience. Just pop a pod in the machine, click a button, combine with milk and ta-da you've got yourself a coffee. There are also countless roasts and flavours to choose from available from brands like Nespresso so you are guaranteed to find something to your taste.

However if you're really after that fresh tasting, barista made brew then you might want to go towards an espresso machine. The use of an espresso machine can create a morning ritual you might treasure in those early hours, as most machines take a couple of minutes to heat up, there is the time needed to grind and pull a shot, then clean up follows afterwards - using an espresso machine can take between 10 - 15 minutes, but the end result is truly luxurious.