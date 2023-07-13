Bert and Patti Newton's granddaughter Lola makes her acting debut
The 11-year-old is following in her grandparents' footsteps.
- by
Olga Scorer
It's no secret that performing runs in the Newton blood. Patti Newton and her late husband Bert are Australian household names, so it should come as no surprise that their family members have inherited their levels of talent. What may be surprising is how young it has manifested!
Patti and Bert's grandaughter, Lola Newton-Walsh, recently made her debut as an actress - at the ripe age of 11.
WATCH: Lola Newton-Walsh's television acting debut in 'Gold Diggers'. Article continues after video.
Featuring on the new Aussie series Gold Diggers, Lola features in Episode 2 as 'Bianca'.
Lola's mother, Lauren Newton, shared her excitement about the role on her Instagram page, posting a picture of her daughter in a period dress and head of rag curls.
"We are so proud watching Lola in #golddiggerstv @abctv It's definitely not a show for kids, but Matt and I are loving it, especially the pageant winner Bianca played by our beautiful Lols ❤️," she wrote.
Lola in Episode 2 of 'Gold Diggers'.
ABC/Instagram
The period piece is set during 1853 where "two ratbag sisters from Sydney travel to the Australian Gold Rush in search of their own treasure: newly rich idiots".
Lauren posted a short clip of her Lola in the episode, who plays McLeod's Daughters Michala Banas' daughter.
Patti Newton and her granddaughters Lola and Perla.
Instagram
In the episode Lola features in, Wife Material, "Gert and Marigold reinvent themselves as posh, cultured babes and enter the annual 'Miss Dead Horse Gap' pageant." As seen in the clip Lauren posted, the character Bianca ultimately comes out on top - much to the disdain of the sisters (played by Claire Lovering and Danielle Walker).