It's no secret that performing runs in the Newton blood. Patti Newton and her late husband Bert are Australian household names, so it should come as no surprise that their family members have inherited their levels of talent. What may be surprising is how young it has manifested!

Patti and Bert's grandaughter, Lola Newton-Walsh, recently made her debut as an actress - at the ripe age of 11.

WATCH: Lola Newton-Walsh's television acting debut in 'Gold Diggers'. Article continues after video.