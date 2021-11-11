Friends and fans have paid tribute to the television legend. Getty

his six grandchildren. He is survived by his wife Patti Newton, his children Matt and Lauren, and

TV WEEK Logie Awards as recently as 2018. Bert's career spanned decades , and he only recently retired from hosting theTV WEEKLogie Awards as recently as 2018.

As expected, a slew of celebrity tributes and heartfelt reactions to Bert's death have poured out since his death.

See the emotional messages dedicated to the icon here for the most touching words by all those who admired him.

Rhonda Burchmore Getty

Rhonda Burchmore

Flame-haired showbiz sensation Rhonda Burchmore burst into tears when she heard of Bert's passing and has been a "blubbery mess" ever since.

"He was a loyal, wonderful and kind man who supported me and my career, no matter what. Through the great times and the trying times," shared Rhonda, 61, with Woman's Day.

"Bert gave me my TV break on The Don Lane Show in 1981. I went on to appear and perform regularly on GMA [Good Morning Australia]. He always gave me the best advice, and was a stunning mentor. Bert and Patti made me feel like family. I have so many fond memories, and owe him so much."

John Foreman Getty

John Foreman

John Foreman, Bert's musical director on Good Morning Australia, recalls the TV legend being a "top guy". John, 49, tells Woman's Day: "He was always warm, intelligent, incredibly well-read and hilarious.

"Bert was a genius in that he could talk to anyone about anything, and it was always entertaining."

Maria Venuti Getty

Maria Venuti

Entertainer Maria Venuti was left reeling after learning of Bert's death and tells how he made everyone feel special. "He recorded a video message for my 80th birthday in March.

"He said the most beautiful things. Since his passing, I've watched it over and over," she said.

"I loved him. He's now entertaining the angels, but will forever be in our hearts."

John-Michael Howson Getty

John-Michael Howson

Veteran showbiz commentator John-Michael Howson first met Bert when he was a singer at a cabaret room in Melbourne more than 60 years ago.

"I loved appearing on Bert's TV and radio shows. He always listened and had a magic for getting the best out of his guests," says John-Michael, 85, in an interview with Woman's Day.

"I remember when I started losing some hair, and Bert let me try on one of his hairpieces to see how it'd look. We tried it on backwards, forwards, sideways... every which way and laughed ourselves sick.

"The funny thing is Bert originally got his hairpiece to hide his thinning thatch but then he used to take it off on the show and throw it around like a frisbee.

"Bert and Patti were a fabulous team and he was a showbiz giant. He could have been world-famous but was a very private man who adored his family."

Philip Brady Getty

Philip Brady

Melbourne TV and radio king Philip Brady knew Bert since 1955 when Bert was a young radio announcer on 3XY, who sported a thick crown of hair slicked back with "copious Brylcreem".

"We clicked immediately. Bert was a tremendously generous performer – who didn't care who got the laughs, so long as there were laughs," recalls Philip, 82, to Woman's Day.

"The great Bob Hope was bowled over by Bert's humour, saying Bert was one of the funniest people he'd ever met... and how he'd like to have taken him back to Hollywood. He was like the brother I never had. A man with the biggest heart. I know that Patti is absolutely devastated by his passing, as we all are."

Ken James Instagram

Ken James

Skippy star Ken James became a regular on Good Morning Australia by accident. "I'd known Bert for years, and we'd usually catch up at the Logies. I adored him. In 1994 I got a 6am call from a producer explaining a guest had missed their flight to Melbourne... could I race in and cook up something fabulous on the show," Ken, 72, tells Woman's Day.

"So I did, and that's how I became one of the show's celebrity chefs. I stayed with GMA for 10 years. Bert and I just clicked on camera. He was the best of the best. Bert had a knack for making everything entertaining. My heart sank when I heard he'd died."