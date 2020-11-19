Bert (pictured) is still in good spirits. Instagram

“Bert’s been in hospital, all good,” she captioned it. “‘He’s Got a Lot of Living to Do.’”

Many of their famous friends flooded the post with their well-wishes.

“Get well soon lovely man!!” former Miss Universe Australia Erin Holland wrote. “He’s got the best care in you Patti.”

“Go Bert! Strong as an ox you are. Sending love,” added Olympic swimmer Leisel Jones.

Bert has suffered with his health in recent times. Instagram

Bert has dealt with a myriad of serious illnesses in the past, including a bad bout of pneumonia and a stint in intensive care after undergoing quadruple heart bypass surgery.

Speaking to the Herald Sun previously, Patti gave an emotional insight into her husband’s ongoing road to recovery and admitted that “every morning is a bonus.”

“When he had his quadruple bypass, they said it was 50/50 chance," she told the publication. “[Granddaughter] Lola had just been born and all of the rest of the years are bonuses, really.”

The grandfather-of-six went on to credit his partner of 46 years for nursing him back to health.

Bert and Patti in happier times. Instagram



“I am on a leash, sort of. Patti takes extra special care of what I do and particularly what I don't do.”



“I had a bad run for a while health-wise, but now I am pretty good,” he continued. “Since [the surgery] I have had a couple of bouts of pneumonia. Every morning when I wake up, I read the death columns in the paper, and if I am not there we get up and away we go.”