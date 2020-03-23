Ben Cousins Coming Clean, a 7News documentary: Release date details
It's been 10 years since he's spoken publicly.
Disgraced AFL star Ben Cousins has opened up about life behind bars and broken his silence on his druggy past.
WATCH: Ben Cousins opens up in new documentary 'Coming Clean'
The troubled ex-footy player reveals all in Channel 7 documentary Ben Cousins: Coming Clean.
In the doco, Cousins has spoken at length for the first time in a decade about his plummet from the heights of the AFL world to finding himself jailed for drugs and personal issues and then homeless.
The documentary includes Fremantle champion and fellow Brownlow Medal winner, Nat Fyfe, meeting with Cousins and discussing his time behind bars and his ongoing recovery.
The pair met up at a local tennis court in Perth, where Cousins explained how tennis helped him while he was behind bars, but many of his responses recalled more difficult times memories from his recent past.
“I didn’t think anything he could say would surprise me, but even I was shocked. It’s explosive, compelling and emotional," said Nat Fyfe.
Ben Cousins – Coming Clean, a 7NEWS Documentary, airs Sunday, March 29 at 7pm on Channel 7 and 7plus