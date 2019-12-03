Megan Mullally, who played Karen Walker payed tribute to the hilarious woman who portrayed her maid on the hugely successful show.

'Just got a bulletin on my phone that shelley morrison has passed,' she wrote.

'Putting shelley, her beloved husband walter & their children in the light. thank you for your friendship & partnership, shell. you accomplished wonderful things in this world. you will be missed.'

Debra Messing added, 'Oh, Shelley… what a loss. Our dear Rosario has passed on. Shelley had a career that spanned decades, but she will always be our dear Rosie. All my love to Walter and the entire family. #shelleymorrison 😢.'

Eric McCormack, who played Will to Debra's Grace, took to Twitter to pay his respects to the comedienne.

'Shelley was a beautiful soul & a wonderful actor. Her work as Rosario, season after season, was as nuanced and real as it was hysterical. She will be missed by everyone at #WillandGrace, she’s a huge part of it. Sending so much love to Walter and Shelley’s whole family. #Rosario,' he wrote.