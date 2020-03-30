Bec Hewitt stocks up on toilet paper amid coronavirus meltdown
Even the celebs aren't immune
It seems even the rich and famous aren’t immune to the temptations of stockpiling amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
Watch: Teenage Bec Hewitt getting ready for her first Logies
Former tennis star Lleyton Hewitt’s wife Bec was spottedgrocery shopping with their 9-year-old daughter Ava in Melbourne on Sunday morning as Victoria prepared to shut its borders. The pair were buying up groceries including toilet paper, cereal and pet food.
Later in the day, a large delivery arrived at the family’s home in Toorak.
The driver was seen wheeling in crate-loads of shopping on several separate drop-offs.
Bec and her daughter where spotted out shopping.
Matrix Media
A delivery was seen arriving at the family's home.
Matrix Media
It comes as Prime Minister Scott Morrison lashed out at “un-Australian” panic-buyers, urging people to “stop hoarding” as he addressed the country to announce the sweeping new coronavirus bans.
There is no suggestion Bec and Lleyton were panic buying unnecessary goods.
The family of five are certainly ready for the inevitable city lockdown as citizens around the country flock to grocery stores to stock up on essentials. But Lleyton, Bec, Ava, Cruz and Mia will be able to enjoy their self-isolation in their $12.7 million mansion.
