Lleyton and Bec Hewitt's kids are all grown up and there's no denying Mia, Cruz and Ava are spitting images of their famous parents. Getty

The pair have gone on to have three beautiful children. Read on to find out more about their kids.

Mia Rebecca Hewitt

Mia Rebecca Hewitt, 13, is the eldest child of Lleyton and Bec, and has already entered the world of modelling.

Mum Bec isn’t shy when it comes to showing off her daughter’s stunning looks on social media, often posting headshots.

One things for sure: we’re almost guaranteed to see Mia hitting the runway soon.

Cruz Hewitt

Cruz Hewitt is the second child for the tennis star and his actress wife and judging by his Instagram, he is sure to follow in his father's footsteps.

The 10-year-old often hits the tennis court with dad, making it clear he shares more than just a passion for tennis with his two-time Grand Slam winning dad.

Ava Hewitt

The youngest of the Hewitt clan, Ava is the definitely the most popular on social media.

Little Ava shares regular updates about her dance adventures and and it's clear to see she is talented.

She was just eight when she started appearing in numerous magazines and commercials and is now training to be a dancer.