With such a huge focus on romance this season, its got some fans wondering if producers are encouraging beauties and geeks to fake it – but Nate and Daniella say no way.

“I did go into it with an open heart and I thought, ‘if there was someone for me, I definitely will put in my all’. But there was definitely no pressure,” Daniella says.

Though there was never a romantic spark between them, the pair were a lot closer than they appeared on TV screens.

In fact, some of their best moments got left on the cutting room floor.

“You just don't see everything that happens on camera is the thing… They left out a heavy chunk of stuff,” Nate says.

“A lot of it for me was the way I helped out, the connections that we made - especially with Nate,” Daniella reveals.

“We connected in the first mixer, he was the first Geek that I spoke to… there was a reason as to why we got put together and it's because of the connection we had.”

So what else do fans miss out on seeing? Lots of clapping, according to Nate.

